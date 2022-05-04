https://sputniknews.com/20220504/kremlin-firmly-denies-reports-on-plans-to-declare-mobilization-war-on-ukraine-on-may-9-1095272822.html

Kremlin Firmly Denies Reports on Plans to Declare Mobilization, War on Ukraine on May 9

Kremlin Firmly Denies Reports on Plans to Declare Mobilization, War on Ukraine on May 9

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Reports by Western media about Moscow allegedly planning to declare mobilization and war on Ukraine on May 9, the day Russia celebrates its... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-04T21:15+0000

2022-05-04T21:15+0000

2022-05-04T21:26+0000

situation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

ukraine crisis

popular mobilization forces

mobilization

vladimir putin

victory day

war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272796_0:0:2943:1655_1920x0_80_0_0_61b3d7249dde3968d83a62271ed4b8e3.jpg

During a briefing, Peskov was asked whether reports in Western media about Moscow declaring a mobilization on May 9 are true.On Wednesday, CNN, citing Western experts and politicians, reported that Vladimir Putin may declare war on Ukraine on Victory Day, May 9, which would allow for a general mobilization of the population. A declaration of war on Victory Day could bolster popular support for the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, CNN claimed. The same assumption was previously made by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics appealed for help in fending off Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have since been pressuring Russia with sanctions and waging information warfare against Moscow.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, ukraine crisis, popular mobilization forces, mobilization, vladimir putin, victory day, war