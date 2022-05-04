https://sputniknews.com/20220504/kremlin-firmly-denies-reports-on-plans-to-declare-mobilization-war-on-ukraine-on-may-9-1095272822.html
Kremlin Firmly Denies Reports on Plans to Declare Mobilization, War on Ukraine on May 9
Kremlin Firmly Denies Reports on Plans to Declare Mobilization, War on Ukraine on May 9
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Reports by Western media about Moscow allegedly planning to declare mobilization and war on Ukraine on May 9, the day Russia celebrates its... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-04T21:15+0000
2022-05-04T21:15+0000
2022-05-04T21:26+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
ukraine crisis
popular mobilization forces
mobilization
vladimir putin
victory day
war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272796_0:0:2943:1655_1920x0_80_0_0_61b3d7249dde3968d83a62271ed4b8e3.jpg
During a briefing, Peskov was asked whether reports in Western media about Moscow declaring a mobilization on May 9 are true.On Wednesday, CNN, citing Western experts and politicians, reported that Vladimir Putin may declare war on Ukraine on Victory Day, May 9, which would allow for a general mobilization of the population. A declaration of war on Victory Day could bolster popular support for the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, CNN claimed. The same assumption was previously made by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics appealed for help in fending off Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have since been pressuring Russia with sanctions and waging information warfare against Moscow.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095272796_212:0:2943:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_958f56f21a4686b67df61e69ba780308.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, ukraine crisis, popular mobilization forces, mobilization, vladimir putin, victory day, war
Kremlin Firmly Denies Reports on Plans to Declare Mobilization, War on Ukraine on May 9
21:15 GMT 04.05.2022 (Updated: 21:26 GMT 04.05.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Reports by Western media about Moscow allegedly planning to declare mobilization and war on Ukraine on May 9, the day Russia celebrates its victory in World War II, are complete "nonsense," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
During a briefing, Peskov was asked whether reports in Western media about Moscow declaring a mobilization on May 9 are true.
"No, do not believe them. It is not true, it is nonsense," the spokesman said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not declare war on May 9.
On Wednesday, CNN, citing Western experts and politicians, reported that
Vladimir Putin may declare war on Ukraine on Victory Day, May 9, which would allow for a general mobilization of the population. A declaration of war on Victory Day could bolster popular support for the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, CNN claimed.
The same assumption was previously made by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.
Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics appealed for help
in fending off Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have since been pressuring Russia with sanctions and waging information warfare against Moscow.