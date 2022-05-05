https://sputniknews.com/20220505/armenian-opposition-blocks-streets-in-yerevan-during-open-end-protest-reports-say-1095281088.html

Armenian Opposition Blocks Streets in Yerevan During Open-End Protest, Reports Say

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian opposition, demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has once again blocked a number of streets...

According to the broadcaster, the protesters are calling on citizens to join. There have been no information about detentions yet.The opposition rallies are being held daily in Armenian since 25 April, with protesters demanding Pashinyan's resignation and voicing discontent with his position of lowering the bar on the Nagorno-Karabakh's status and reaching a peace deal with Azerbaijan, which he proclaimed in the parliament on 14 April.The protesters have been blocking the streets of Yerevan and regional highways, including key transport hubs, for several days.

