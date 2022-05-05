https://sputniknews.com/20220505/armenian-opposition-blocks-streets-in-yerevan-during-open-end-protest-reports-say-1095281088.html
Armenian Opposition Blocks Streets in Yerevan During Open-End Protest, Reports Say
Armenian Opposition Blocks Streets in Yerevan During Open-End Protest, Reports Say
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian opposition, demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has once again blocked a number of streets... 05.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-05T06:48+0000
2022-05-05T06:48+0000
2022-05-05T06:48+0000
armenia
azerbaijan
nikol pashinyan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081172729_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59d28d1f24810636ed0b304154671b82.jpg
According to the broadcaster, the protesters are calling on citizens to join. There have been no information about detentions yet.The opposition rallies are being held daily in Armenian since 25 April, with protesters demanding Pashinyan's resignation and voicing discontent with his position of lowering the bar on the Nagorno-Karabakh's status and reaching a peace deal with Azerbaijan, which he proclaimed in the parliament on 14 April.The protesters have been blocking the streets of Yerevan and regional highways, including key transport hubs, for several days.
armenia
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081172729_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_245cf3256b4fcafacec3e0c296f62724.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
armenia, azerbaijan, nikol pashinyan
Armenian Opposition Blocks Streets in Yerevan During Open-End Protest, Reports Say
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian opposition, demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has once again blocked a number of streets in Yerevan, the Para TV broadcaster reported on Thursday.
According to the broadcaster, the protesters are calling on citizens to join. There have been no information about detentions yet.
The opposition rallies are being held daily in Armenian since 25 April, with protesters demanding Pashinyan's resignation
and voicing discontent with his position of lowering the bar on the Nagorno-Karabakh's status and reaching a peace deal with Azerbaijan, which he proclaimed in the parliament on 14 April.
The protesters have been blocking the streets of Yerevan and regional highways, including key transport hubs, for several days.