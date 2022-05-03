https://sputniknews.com/20220503/armenian-opposition-begins-blocking-streets-in-yerevan-1095220297.html

Armenian Opposition Begins Blocking Streets in Yerevan

Armenian Opposition Begins Blocking Streets in Yerevan

The opposition forces that have spent the second consecutive night in a tent camp set up in Yerevan city centre are intending to continue the large-scale protests on Tuesday. As the opposition leader from the Armenia Alliance and the deputy parliamentary speaker, Ishkhan Saghatelyan claimed during the Monday rally, the continuing campaign of civil disobedience will focus on locking down the streets and main highways in Yerevan.The police have already started detaining demonstrators, Sputnik Armenia reported. On Monday, similar manifestations have resulted in 244 detentions.On Sunday, Saghatelyan announced the beginning of round-the-clock demonstrations in Yerevan aiming to oust Pashinyan from the position of the prime minister. As Armenia's National Security Service warned, Armenia is facing "a real threat of mass unrest in the country."The opposition rallies are being held daily in Armenian since 25 April, with protesters demanding Pashinyan's resignation and voicing discontent with his position of lowering the bar on the Nagorno-Karabakh's status and reaching a peace deal with Azerbaijan, which he proclaimed in the parliament on 14 April.The unsettled Nagorno-Karabakh issue had already spurred mass protests in Armenia back in 2020, when opposition spoke against a ceasefire agreement signed in November 2020, following the Second Karabakh War. Under the agreement, Azerbaijan occupied a number of towns once under Armenian control, including the strategically important city of Shusha. At that time, protests continued until April 2021, when Pashinyan was reelected as the prime minister in early voting. Opposition likewise called Pashinyan a traitor who was compromising Armenia's stance in the international affairs.

