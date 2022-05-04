https://sputniknews.com/20220504/israelis-turn-to-west-bank-clinic-to-dodge-ban-on-choosing-a-childs-sex-1095249747.html

Israelis Turn to West Bank Clinic To Dodge Ban on Choosing a Child's Sex

Israel has one of the highest average fertility rates in the world and having children is cherished by society. Those who struggle to conceive naturally are often encouraged to resort to artificial means, including in vitro fertilisation which the Jewish state offers free of charge to Israeli citizens below the age of 45. This could explain why the country has the highest rate of IVF per capita internationally.However, there are caveats The Jewish state has the world's highest rate of IVF per capita and it provides this treatment free of charge to Israeli citizens below the age of 45 but it doesn't let patients choose their baby's sex. However - possibly mindful of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof who occasionally regrets that all five of his children are daughters - it is possible to choose the sex of one's offspring if parents already have four children of the same sex.Easing RegulationsIn the Dima Centre, located in the West Bank's city of Nablus, that regulation process is non-existent. Amani Marmash, the director of the clinic, says her medical establishment -- that is now boasting tens of doctors and nurses -- is booming with clients.The Dima Centre that opened its doors 15 years ago provides consultation services to approximately 120 women per week. Actual treatments are given to 20 to 30 clients a month, and each is paying up to 15,000 Israeli shekels, or roughly $4,500 to go through the process of the IVF. Sex selection technique will add an extra layer to the already high costs.For many Palestinians, whose average salary stands at $1,710, these prices are unthinkable but in a society that has traditionally preferred boys over girls because of their potential contribution to the work force and the continuation of the family lineage, some are prepared to find the cash, seeing it as a future investment.Chances of SuccessMarmash claims there is a 99 percent chance couples, who approach her centre, will get the desired sex of their future child. She also acknowledges that the IVF treatments are likely to work in up to 35 percent of cases. And this often means that the couples that want to conceive a baby boy will need to be ready for a long-term process."We are also customizing the treatment to each patient, researching the couple's health history and coming up with solutions. But in the end of the day, sometimes things might not always work".That prospect, however, does not scare the clients of the clinic, and Marmash is certain Palestinian and Israeli Arab couples will keep on coming. For Jewish patients her medical establishment is still not an option, primarily because Nablus is considered dangerous for Israelis but the director says she is open for all clients, regardless of their origin and religion.

