https://sputniknews.com/20220504/arms-deliveries-to-ukraine-can-lead-to-higher-risk-of-natos-involvement-in-conflict-expert-says-1095262446.html

Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Can Lead to Higher Risk of NATO's Involvement in Conflict, Expert Says

Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Can Lead to Higher Risk of NATO's Involvement in Conflict, Expert Says

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Increasing heavy arms deliveries to Ukraine by the US and its NATO allies can lead to a higher risk of direct involvement in the conflict... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-04T13:15+0000

2022-05-04T13:15+0000

2022-05-04T13:16+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

nato

arms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093482779_0:0:3277:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_b611052748eef8398e4f9e09cea112d4.jpg

In late April, the US House of Representatives passed legislation loosening requirements for engaging in lend-lease deals for defence equipment with Ukraine and other Eastern European countries, paving the way for more US arms to flow into the region amid Russia's special military operation. The Senate unanimously passed the bill earlier that month.The expert stated that the West had moved from supplying so-called defensive weapons to the ones that are clearly designed for offense, with even the most pacifist country in Europe — Germany — now delivering Gepard air-defence tanks and PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers."The French are delivering their new 155mm Caesar guns and the Americans are shipping 60-ton M777 tracked howitzers. These US weapons are very expensive, and the ammunition is also very expensive. The long-range, 70 km [44 miles] shell firing of the M777 costs 100,000 US$ per shot! In addition, these shots must be guided by drones and the Ukrainian army is losing its drones which are dropping like flies," Moreau continued.The expert noted that for the weapons system to be truly effective they have to be operated by NATO soldiers, but this would mean spiraling toward a nuclear war. He stressed that Russia has already warned NATO many times of the danger of escalation and co-belligerence, warning that "we are getting into the danger zone."According to the expert, prolonging the hostilities in Ukraine makes no sense as it dramatically impoverishes the country in the future. The expert thinks that the West has underestimated the weight of the Russian economy in the world and that Europe is suffering far more than Russia from the sanctions they imposed on Moscow."It is as if the US and NATO want to fight to the last drop of Ukrainian blood. But the heavy weapons sent by NATO members will not help end the military operation. It will only very partially reach the theater of operations in eastern and southern Ukraine and can only prolong the sufferings," Moreau concluded.

https://sputniknews.com/20220504/any-nato-vehicle-coming-to-ukraine-with-weapons-is-considered-to-be-legitimate-target---shoigu-1095253961.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, nato, arms