Any NATO Vehicle Coming to Ukraine With Weapons is Considered to Be Legitimate Target - Shoigu

Russia has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation... 04.05.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that any NATO vehicle coming to Ukraine with weapons or equipment for Ukrainian forces will be considered a legitimate target to be destroyed. According to him, during the course of the special operation, the Russian servicemen have "shown courage and bravery, honourably fulfilling their military duty, and ensuring the safety of the civil population of Donbass."Earlier, Moscow warned that the West’s contribution of weapons to Ukraine threatens to undermine peace talks, not to mention the likelihood that they could fall into the wrong hands.Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, the US, its NATO allies, and the European Union, have increased weapons supplies to Ukraine.President Joe Biden asked US Congress for $33 billion in emergency supplemental funding to support Ukraine, including $20 billion for military assistance. The request comes on top of about $4 billion in military aid the Biden administration has already committed to Ukraine, $3.4 billion of which came after Russia launched its military operation in late February.In April, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the United Kingdom will send Ukraine 100 million pounds ($130 million) worth military equipment to Ukraine.Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the German military can no longer supply arms to Ukraine as the country's weapons stockpiles are practically exhausted.In turn, Public support of German heavy weapons deliveries to Ukraine has shrunk to 46% from 55% two weeks ago and 60% in early April, with the number of critics rising by 10 percentage points, a poll out Tuesday showed.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.After the start of Russia’s military operation, the West rolled out a major sanctions campaign against Moscow. At the same time, over a dozen countries have voiced their readiness to supply arms and military aid to Ukraine.

