https://sputniknews.com/20220503/reserve-bank-of-australia-raises-interest-rate-for-the-first-time-in-more-than-a-decade-1095218468.html

Reserve Bank of Australia Raises Interest Rate For the First Time in More Than a Decade

Reserve Bank of Australia Raises Interest Rate For the First Time in More Than a Decade

The core inflation rate in Australia rose to 5.1 percent by March 2022 - its highest level in the past 22 years. 03.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-03T07:23+0000

2022-05-03T07:23+0000

2022-05-03T07:23+0000

asia & pacific

australia

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095218422_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_19c3c23714a1197b7aa251e4d4ac1b4f.jpg

The Reserve Bank of Australia announced an interest rate rise for the first time in more than 10 years in response to increasing inflation.Philip Lowe, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), announced that the cash rate had been raised from 0.1 percent to 0.35 percent.The Reserve Bank of Australia regulates interest rates to keep inflation within a band of 2 to 3 percent.The core inflation rate in Australia rose to 5.1 percent by March 2022 - its highest level in the past 22 years, according to a statement published on Wednesday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).As noted by the bureau, the highest increases over the past 12 months were in the price of gas (up 35.1 percent) and residential property (up 13.7 percent).The ABS said in a statement that Australia's significant rise in inflation was primarily because of a global rise in the price of goods and services, as well as global disruptions in supply chains, rising transport costs and a number of other "global inflationary factors". Initially, the Australian Ministry of Finance had predicted the country's core inflation to rise to 4.2 percent by July 2022.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, australia, inflation