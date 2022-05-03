LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass - LPR

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
Russian armed forces and Donbass militia continue their advance amid the special operation in Ukraine, pressing against the Ukrainian military.
On 16 April, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Mariupol was under Russian control and the remaining Ukrainian nationalists, including members of the infamous neo-Nazi Azov battalion, were completely surrounded in the Azovstal steel plant. Consequently, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the cessation of any attempts by the Russian military to capture the plant so as to avoid potential losses.
Russian Military Delivers More Than 40 Tonnes of Humanitarian Cargo to Kharkov Region
The Russian military has delivered more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine's Kharkov Region and provided medical assistance to civilians, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
"Russian servicemen provided medical assistance and delivered more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to residents of the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.