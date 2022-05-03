LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donbass - LPR

Russian Military Delivers More Than 40 Tonnes of Humanitarian Cargo to Kharkov Region

The Russian military has delivered more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine's Kharkov Region and provided medical assistance to civilians, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.



"Russian servicemen provided medical assistance and delivered more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to residents of the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.