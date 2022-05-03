International
Russian Forces Find Torture Chamber Near Kherson, Legless Body in Russian Uniform Rigged to Explode
Russian Forces Find Torture Chamber Near Kherson, Legless Body in Russian Uniform Rigged to Explode
Russian and Donbass investigators have collected reams of evidence on suspected war crimes by Ukrainian neo-Nazi formations against Russian troops, Donbass... 03.05.2022, Sputnik International
Russian security forces operating in liberated Kherson region have discovered a torture chamber believed to have been used either by neo-Nazi fighters or the Ukrainian military.
ukraine, torture

Russian Forces Find Torture Chamber Near Kherson, Legless Body in Russian Uniform Rigged to Explode

15:44 GMT 03.05.2022 (Updated: 15:53 GMT 03.05.2022)
Russian and Donbass investigators have collected reams of evidence on suspected war crimes by Ukrainian neo-Nazi formations against Russian troops, Donbass militia fighters and civilians going back to 2014. After Moscow began its operation to demilitarize Ukraine in February, neo-Nazis have openly released videos of the torture of Russian PoWs.
Russian security forces operating in liberated Kherson region have discovered a torture chamber believed to have been used either by neo-Nazi fighters or the Ukrainian military.
