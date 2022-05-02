International
Several Passengers Reported Injured as SpiceJet Plane Faces Major Turbulence During Landing in India
Several Passengers Reported Injured as SpiceJet Plane Faces Major Turbulence During Landing in India
02.05.2022
Roughly 40 people, including passengers and three cabin crew members, are reported to have been injured after a SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft, operating from India's Mumbai to Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Durgapur city, encountered severe turbulence while landing on Sunday evening in extreme weather conditions.The official number of those injured hasn't been confirmed, but many Indian news outlets reported that at least 10 sustained serious injuries. The remaining passengers are said to have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.On Monday, India's flight authority -- the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) -- said it has ordered a regulatory investigation into the incident.According to the preliminary inquiry, the aircraft flew into a storm while landing. Passengers started panicking, and baggage from the overhead cabins fell on many of them, leading to injuries, The Indian Express reported quoting sources.A video shared by a passenger shows the compartments containing the oxygen masks open, and personal belongings scattered on the floor.
Several Passengers Reported Injured as SpiceJet Plane Faces Major Turbulence During Landing in India

08:48 GMT 02.05.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Arup Malakar / SpiceJet
SpiceJet - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Arup Malakar /
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
The private carrier SpiceJet expressed regret over the incident. "On 1 May, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur [a large city in West Bengal], encountered severe turbulence during descent, which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers," a SpiceJet spokesman said.
Roughly 40 people, including passengers and three cabin crew members, are reported to have been injured after a SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft, operating from India's Mumbai to Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Durgapur city, encountered severe turbulence while landing on Sunday evening in extreme weather conditions.
The official number of those injured hasn't been confirmed, but many Indian news outlets reported that at least 10 sustained serious injuries. The remaining passengers are said to have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.
On Monday, India's flight authority -- the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) -- said it has ordered a regulatory investigation into the incident.
According to the preliminary inquiry, the aircraft flew into a storm while landing. Passengers started panicking, and baggage from the overhead cabins fell on many of them, leading to injuries, The Indian Express reported quoting sources.
A video shared by a passenger shows the compartments containing the oxygen masks open, and personal belongings scattered on the floor.
