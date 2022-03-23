https://sputniknews.com/20220323/black-box-reportedly-found-at-crash-site-of-boeing-737-in-southern-china-1094114188.html
Black Box Reportedly Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China
The recording device was found at the crash site this afternoon, according to the report.The China Eastern Airlines flight MU-5735 carrying 132 passengers and nine crew crashed near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region on Monday. No survivors were found, the country's authorities said.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - One of the black boxes was found at the crash site of the Boeing 737 airplane operated by China Eastern Airlines in the country's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.
The recording device was found at the crash site this afternoon, according to the report.
The China Eastern Airlines flight MU-5735 carrying 132 passengers and nine crew crashed
near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region on Monday. No survivors were found, the country's authorities said.