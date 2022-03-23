https://sputniknews.com/20220323/black-box-reportedly-found-at-crash-site-of-boeing-737-in-southern-china-1094114188.html

Black Box Reportedly Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China

Black Box Reportedly Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China

BEIJING (Sputnik)

The recording device was found at the crash site this afternoon, according to the report.The China Eastern Airlines flight MU-5735 carrying 132 passengers and nine crew crashed near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region on Monday. No survivors were found, the country's authorities said.

