Black Box Reportedly Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - One of the black boxes was found at the crash site of the Boeing 737 airplane operated by China Eastern Airlines in the country's Guangxi... 23.03.2022, Sputnik International
The recording device was found at the crash site this afternoon, according to the report.The China Eastern Airlines flight MU-5735 carrying 132 passengers and nine crew crashed near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region on Monday. No survivors were found, the country's authorities said.
Black Box Reportedly Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China

10:30 GMT 23.03.2022 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 23.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / -This photo taken on March 21, 2022 shows paramilitary police officers conducting a search at the site of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China's southern Guangxi region.
This photo taken on March 21, 2022 shows paramilitary police officers conducting a search at the site of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China's southern Guangxi region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / -
BEIJING (Sputnik) - One of the black boxes was found at the crash site of the Boeing 737 airplane operated by China Eastern Airlines in the country's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.
The recording device was found at the crash site this afternoon, according to the report.
The China Eastern Airlines flight MU-5735 carrying 132 passengers and nine crew crashed near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region on Monday. No survivors were found, the country's authorities said.
