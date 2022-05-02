International
https://sputniknews.com/20220502/quran-burner-rasmus-paludan-makes-safe-getaway-after-being-attacked-by-muslim-mob--video-1095193334.html
Quran Burner Rasmus Paludan Makes Safe Getaway After Being Attacked by Muslim Mob – Video
Quran Burner Rasmus Paludan Makes Safe Getaway After Being Attacked by Muslim Mob – Video
Over Easter, Quran burnings by anti-Islam politician Rasmus Paludan, which he himself celebrates as freedom of speech, led to massive riots in a number of... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-02T05:42+0000
2022-05-02T05:42+0000
sweden
denmark
news
scandinavia
quran
islam
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094911037_0:110:3253:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_17d047550f482e79f1a631d661ed75d4.jpg
Danish-Swedish politican Rasmus Paludan was attacked by a mob of angry Muslims when he was about to ignite a Quran at the mosque in Uppsala.A large group of Muslims approached the gathering with angry cries and instantly charged the Hard Line party leader. Paludan and his entourage managed to get into their car before the mob reached them.A man jumped on their car and stomped on it. He was still on the car's roof as it sped away. There were no injuries but the car's windscreen is reported to have been damaged.When the riot broke out, several picket buses pulled out to the site, where about 30 people had gathered.Later in the evening, Uppsala Mosque's vice-chairman, Yaser Abu-Jheisheh, said that many of those who go to the mosque felt let down by the police.Earlier during the weekend, Paludan burned copies of the Quran, Islam's holy book, in several places across Sweden. On Saturday, Qurans were burned in Värnamo and Jönköping. On Sunday, Paludan continued in Stockholm.Earlier, Paludan applied for a police permit to march using the same route as the ruling Social Democrats' 1 May demonstration.The police rejected the application, but Paludan proceeded anyway. No counterprotesters were spotted there.In April, the Swedish-Danish anti-Islamist politician was travelling around Sweden on what he himself dubbed an “election tour” in the run-up to this year's parliamentary elections, burning the Quran with the permission of the authorities. Over Easter, his demonstrations unleashed massive protests and unrest with arson and stone-throwing, which led to 26 police being injured and at least 40 people detained, including minors. The damage resulting from the riots in a number of Swedish cities - ranging from the capital city Stockholm to Malmö in the south - has been estimated to cost millions of kronor.In 2019, Paludan ran for the Danish parliament with his Hard Line party campaigning on a stern anti-Islamist agenda and a promise to deport non-western immigrants. However, he fell short of the 2 percent share of the vote he needed to stay in the race.
sweden
denmark
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094911037_260:0:2991:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7385d595a14ea843f3b53acef5bf1fec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden, denmark, news, scandinavia, quran, islam

Quran Burner Rasmus Paludan Makes Safe Getaway After Being Attacked by Muslim Mob – Video

05:42 GMT 02.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHAN NILSSONAn anti-riot police officer stands next to a city bus burning in Malmo late April 16, 2022. - The unrest in Malmo has continued after Rasmus Paludan, party leader of the Danish right-wing extremist party Tight Course, held a demonstration on April 16, 2022 at Skanegarden near the Oresund Bridge. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP)
An anti-riot police officer stands next to a city bus burning in Malmo late April 16, 2022. - The unrest in Malmo has continued after Rasmus Paludan, party leader of the Danish right-wing extremist party Tight Course, held a demonstration on April 16, 2022 at Skanegarden near the Oresund Bridge. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHAN NILSSON
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Over Easter, Quran burnings by anti-Islam politician Rasmus Paludan, which he himself celebrates as freedom of speech, led to massive riots in a number of Swedish cities, with dozens detained and injured. The cost of damage to cars and property is estimated to run into millions of kronor.
Danish-Swedish politican Rasmus Paludan was attacked by a mob of angry Muslims when he was about to ignite a Quran at the mosque in Uppsala.

A large group of Muslims approached the gathering with angry cries and instantly charged the Hard Line party leader. Paludan and his entourage managed to get into their car before the mob reached them.

A man jumped on their car and stomped on it. He was still on the car's roof as it sped away. There were no injuries but the car's windscreen is reported to have been damaged.
When the riot broke out, several picket buses pulled out to the site, where about 30 people had gathered.
Later in the evening, Uppsala Mosque's vice-chairman, Yaser Abu-Jheisheh, said that many of those who go to the mosque felt let down by the police.

“I have never been in a situation like this before. We talked to the police and politicians and said we won't be able to control things if he comes. Many feel let down by the police because they did nothing to stop [Paludan] from coming here, that they did not stop him earlier”, Abu-Jheisheh told SVT.

Earlier during the weekend, Paludan burned copies of the Quran, Islam's holy book, in several places across Sweden. On Saturday, Qurans were burned in Värnamo and Jönköping. On Sunday, Paludan continued in Stockholm.
Earlier, Paludan applied for a police permit to march using the same route as the ruling Social Democrats' 1 May demonstration.

“He wants to create chaos, he wants to stir riots. It is up to the police to decide whether this is a suitable opportunity and place,” Mayor of Stockholm and head of the City Executive Board, Anna König Jerlmyr, said.

The police rejected the application, but Paludan proceeded anyway. No counterprotesters were spotted there.
In April, the Swedish-Danish anti-Islamist politician was travelling around Sweden on what he himself dubbed an “election tour” in the run-up to this year's parliamentary elections, burning the Quran with the permission of the authorities. Over Easter, his demonstrations unleashed massive protests and unrest with arson and stone-throwing, which led to 26 police being injured and at least 40 people detained, including minors. The damage resulting from the riots in a number of Swedish cities - ranging from the capital city Stockholm to Malmö in the south - has been estimated to cost millions of kronor.
In 2019, Paludan ran for the Danish parliament with his Hard Line party campaigning on a stern anti-Islamist agenda and a promise to deport non-western immigrants. However, he fell short of the 2 percent share of the vote he needed to stay in the race.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала