Quran Burner Rasmus Paludan Makes Safe Getaway After Being Attacked by Muslim Mob – Video
© AFP 2022 / JOHAN NILSSONAn anti-riot police officer stands next to a city bus burning in Malmo late April 16, 2022. - The unrest in Malmo has continued after Rasmus Paludan, party leader of the Danish right-wing extremist party Tight Course, held a demonstration on April 16, 2022 at Skanegarden near the Oresund Bridge. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP)
Over Easter, Quran burnings by anti-Islam politician Rasmus Paludan, which he himself celebrates as freedom of speech, led to massive riots in a number of Swedish cities, with dozens detained and injured. The cost of damage to cars and property is estimated to run into millions of kronor.
Danish-Swedish politican Rasmus Paludan was attacked by a mob of angry Muslims when he was about to ignite a Quran at the mosque in Uppsala.
A large group of Muslims approached the gathering with angry cries and instantly charged the Hard Line party leader. Paludan and his entourage managed to get into their car before the mob reached them.
A man jumped on their car and stomped on it. He was still on the car's roof as it sped away. There were no injuries but the car's windscreen is reported to have been damaged.
When the riot broke out, several picket buses pulled out to the site, where about 30 people had gathered.
Later in the evening, Uppsala Mosque's vice-chairman, Yaser Abu-Jheisheh, said that many of those who go to the mosque felt let down by the police.
“I have never been in a situation like this before. We talked to the police and politicians and said we won't be able to control things if he comes. Many feel let down by the police because they did nothing to stop [Paludan] from coming here, that they did not stop him earlier”, Abu-Jheisheh told SVT.
Earlier during the weekend, Paludan burned copies of the Quran, Islam's holy book, in several places across Sweden. On Saturday, Qurans were burned in Värnamo and Jönköping. On Sunday, Paludan continued in Stockholm.
Earlier, Paludan applied for a police permit to march using the same route as the ruling Social Democrats' 1 May demonstration.
“He wants to create chaos, he wants to stir riots. It is up to the police to decide whether this is a suitable opportunity and place,” Mayor of Stockholm and head of the City Executive Board, Anna König Jerlmyr, said.
The police rejected the application, but Paludan proceeded anyway. No counterprotesters were spotted there.
In April, the Swedish-Danish anti-Islamist politician was travelling around Sweden on what he himself dubbed an “election tour” in the run-up to this year's parliamentary elections, burning the Quran with the permission of the authorities. Over Easter, his demonstrations unleashed massive protests and unrest with arson and stone-throwing, which led to 26 police being injured and at least 40 people detained, including minors. The damage resulting from the riots in a number of Swedish cities - ranging from the capital city Stockholm to Malmö in the south - has been estimated to cost millions of kronor.
In 2019, Paludan ran for the Danish parliament with his Hard Line party campaigning on a stern anti-Islamist agenda and a promise to deport non-western immigrants. However, he fell short of the 2 percent share of the vote he needed to stay in the race.