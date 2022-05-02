https://sputniknews.com/20220502/andy-murray-rafael-nadal-blast-wimbledon-as-backlash-over-ban-on-russian-belarusian-players-grows-1095198257.html

Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal Blast Wimbledon as Backlash Over Ban on Russian, Belarusian Players Grows

Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian tennis players has pitted the iconic tournament against the sport's biggest names. Novak Djokovic has already slammed... 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

A day after Rafael Nadal launched a scathing attack on Wimbledon for its "unfair" ban on Russian players, Britain's very own Andy Murray, the man who broke the United Kingdom's 77-year wait for a native champion at SW19, has made it known that he isn't "supportive" of the decision. Murray is the first high-profile British sports star to criticise Wimbledon's move. Last month, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), the parent body of the oldest tennis competition in the world, said that competitors from the two nations cannot take part in this year's championships because of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine which western nations have dubbed as an "invasion".Subsequently, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the organisation which governs the game in the UK, barred Russian and Belarusian players from participating in other grass-court competitions, including the historic Queen's Club Championships in London."I'm not supportive of players getting banned," Murray said during a press conference in Madrid. "I have spoken to some of the Russian players. I've spoken to some of the Ukrainian players. I feel really bad for the players who aren't allowed to play and I get that it will seem unfair to them," he added.Reigning Australian Open champion Nadal also declared that Russian players were not at "fault" for the events in Ukraine."I think it's very unfair [on] my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues. It's not their fault what's happening in this moment with the war," the Majorcan told reporters in the Spanish capital ahead of the start of the Madrid Masters where he will be making his staging to action from a rib injury.Djokovic, meanwhile, continued with his criticism of Wimbledon. After calling the decision "crazy" at an event in Belgrade in April, he called for strong action against British events.The Serbian even suggested that tennis tournaments in the UK should be penalised by removing ranking points. Generally, a player who wins a Grand Slam competition such as Wimbledon is rewarded 2,000 ranking points."I still stand by my position that I don't support the decision. I think it's just not fair, it's not right. Now I guess it's on player council, the tour management, to decide along with the players what is the best solution, whether they keep the points, protect the points, take away 50 percent of the points or whatever," Djokovic said in Spain.The ATP and WTA, the men's and women's governing bodies of tennis, are thinking about levying such penalties on Wimbledon and Nadal even indicated that he would back such a move."The 2,000 points, whenever we go to the Grand Slams, they are really important and we have to go to those tournaments. So we will have to see the measures that we take," he concluded.

