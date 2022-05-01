https://sputniknews.com/20220501/ukrainian-president-zelensky-meets-with-us-house-speaker-pelosi-in-kiev-1095189548.html

Ukrainian President Zelensky Meets With US House Speaker Pelosi in Kiev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Sunday with the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who arrived in Kiev. 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

"I am grateful for the signal of strong support to Ukraine," Zelensky said.The video of their meeting was published on Telegram.Moreover, Zelensky has awarded Pelosi with the Order of Princess Olga, his office said.Prior to that, Kiev has been visited by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.On April 21, after she met with the eastern European country's Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, Pelosi said that US Congress was ready to take up another bill authorizing more aid to Ukraine.In late April, US President Joe Biden said the White House will send to Congress next week a supplemental budget request to continue US efforts to provide Ukraine with more weapons amid the Russian special military operation there.The US president also said he expected Congress will move forward and act quickly on the matter.The request comes on top of about $4 billion in military aid the Biden administration has already committed to Ukraine, $3.4 billion of which came after Russia launched its military operation in late February.

