Ukrainian President Zelensky Meets With US House Speaker Pelosi in Kiev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Sunday with the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who arrived in Kiev.
"I am grateful for the signal of strong support to Ukraine," Zelensky said.The video of their meeting was published on Telegram.Moreover, Zelensky has awarded Pelosi with the Order of Princess Olga, his office said.Prior to that, Kiev has been visited by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.On April 21, after she met with the eastern European country's Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, Pelosi said that US Congress was ready to take up another bill authorizing more aid to Ukraine.In late April, US President Joe Biden said the White House will send to Congress next week a supplemental budget request to continue US efforts to provide Ukraine with more weapons amid the Russian special military operation there.The US president also said he expected Congress will move forward and act quickly on the matter.The request comes on top of about $4 billion in military aid the Biden administration has already committed to Ukraine, $3.4 billion of which came after Russia launched its military operation in late February.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Sunday with the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who arrived in Kiev.
"I am grateful for the signal of strong support to Ukraine," Zelensky said.
The video of their meeting was published on Telegram.
Moreover, Zelensky has awarded Pelosi with the Order of Princess Olga, his office said.
Prior to that, Kiev has been visited by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
On April 21, after she met with the eastern European country's Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, Pelosi said that US Congress was ready to take up another bill authorizing more aid to Ukraine.
"We have passed a $13.6 billion appropriation [but now] we want to do more ... to be taken up as soon as we can next week," she said. "We will learn what the priority and needs are."
In late April, US President Joe Biden said the White House will send to Congress next week a supplemental budget request to continue US efforts to provide Ukraine with more weapons amid the Russian special military operation there.
"In order to sustain Ukraine for the duration of this fight, next week I’m going to to be sending to Congress a supplemental budget request to keep weapons and ammunition flowing without interruption to the brave Ukrainian fighters," Biden said.
The US president also said he expected Congress will move forward and act quickly on the matter.
The request comes on top of about $4 billion in military aid the Biden administration has already committed to Ukraine, $3.4 billion of which came after Russia launched its military operation in late February.