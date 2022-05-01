https://sputniknews.com/20220501/russian-onyx-missiles-destroy-warehouse-with-us-and-european-weapons-ammo-near-odessa---mod-1095179207.html

Russian Onyx Missiles Destroy Warehouse With US and European Weapons, Ammo Near Odessa - MoD

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics appealed for help in defending... 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

world

A strike by Russian Onyx missiles on a military airfield near Odessa destroyed a warehouse with weapons and ammunition delivered to Ukraine from the United States and Europe, Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, said. "High-precision Onyx missiles destroyed a warehouse near Odessa with weapons and ammunition received from the United States and European countries, and also destroyed the runway," Konashenkov stated at a briefing on Sunday.Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, the United States, its NATO allies, and the European Union, started delivering weapons to Ukraine.On Thursday, President Joe Biden asked US Congress for $33 billion in emergency supplemental funding to support Ukraine, including $20 billion for military assistance. So far, the package appears to have won broad bipartisan support among US lawmakers.The request comes on top of about $4 billion in military aid the Biden administration has already committed to Ukraine, $3.4 billion of which came after Russia launched its military operation in late February.Germany approved arms deliveries to Ukraine at the end of February. Germany has since provided Kiev with about 2,500 anti-aircraft missiles, 900 anti-tank missile launchers and 3,000 rockets, 100 machine guns, 15 anti-structure rocket launchers and 50 rockets, about 100,000 hand grenades, 2,000 mines, 5,300 units of explosives, and 16 million rounds of various calibres. Germany is yet to supply Kiev with heavy weaponry such as tanks, artillery, and other armoured vehicles. The German government also authorized deliveries of outdated German arms from the Netherlands and Estonia.

