Destructive Tornado Ravaging Kansas Captured in Drone Footage

A powerful tornado has ripped through Kansas, leaving more than 1,000 buildings destroyed, some people injured and more than 15,000 people without power. 01.05.2022, Sputnik International

A video of the destructive tornado barrelling through parts of Kansas has been captured by a Dominator Drone.Meteorologist and storm chaser Reed Timmer filmed the tornado tearing through Andover, a city of around 15,000 inhabitants, showing cars crumpled into buildings, homes without roofs and floods.According to Timmer, the tornado strengthened very quickly, as it "went from 10 to 300 mph in seconds."Although the damage caused by the tornado was extensive, only a handful of injuries were reported by authorities on Saturday.

