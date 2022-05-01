International
Destructive Tornado Ravaging Kansas Captured in Drone Footage
Destructive Tornado Ravaging Kansas Captured in Drone Footage
A powerful tornado has ripped through Kansas, leaving more than 1,000 buildings destroyed, some people injured and more than 15,000 people without power. 01.05.2022, Sputnik International
A video of the destructive tornado barrelling through parts of Kansas has been captured by a Dominator Drone.Meteorologist and storm chaser Reed Timmer filmed the tornado tearing through Andover, a city of around 15,000 inhabitants, showing cars crumpled into buildings, homes without roofs and floods.According to Timmer, the tornado strengthened very quickly, as it "went from 10 to 300 mph in seconds."Although the damage caused by the tornado was extensive, only a handful of injuries were reported by authorities on Saturday.
07:17 GMT 01.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / BRIAN DAVIDSONDODGE CITY, KS - MAY 24: A tornado is seen South of Dodge City, Kansas moving North on May 24, 2016 in Dodge City, Kansas.
DODGE CITY, KS - MAY 24: A tornado is seen South of Dodge City, Kansas moving North on May 24, 2016 in Dodge City, Kansas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / BRIAN DAVIDSON
A powerful tornado has ripped through Kansas, leaving more than 1,000 buildings destroyed, some people injured and more than 15,000 people without power.
A video of the destructive tornado barrelling through parts of Kansas has been captured by a Dominator Drone.
Meteorologist and storm chaser Reed Timmer filmed the tornado tearing through Andover, a city of around 15,000 inhabitants, showing cars crumpled into buildings, homes without roofs and floods.
According to Timmer, the tornado strengthened very quickly, as it "went from 10 to 300 mph in seconds."
Although the damage caused by the tornado was extensive, only a handful of injuries were reported by authorities on Saturday.
