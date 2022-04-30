International
Independent Media Smeared, Price Gouging Continues, Medicare Failures
Independent Media Smeared, Price Gouging Continues, Medicare Failures
A farcical hit piece on dissenting voices on Ukraine smears independent media as greedy lapdogs for dictators. A mirror might help.
Independent Media Smeared, Price Gouging Continues, Medicare Failures
A farcical hit piece on dissenting voices on Ukraine smears independent media as greedy lapdogs for dictators. A mirror might help.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss mystery of military contractors in Ukraine, why so little data on Ukrainian military losses makes it into the Western press, why Russia isn't all that upset about possible status changes in Sweden and Finland, and who really supports spheres of influence in the world.Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, discusses skyrocketing corporate profits and why companies get away with raising prices far beyond what is necessary to offset inflation. He also discusses the Biden administration's aversion to taking on corporate criminals and what a new study reveals about Medicare Advantage plans.Political Misfits producer Rae Valencia joins for a conversation about key Senate and gubernatorial races, why Joe Biden's approval ratings are stuck in the mud, and the political hot potato of student loan payments.The Misfits also talked about who gets blamed for rising crime and the youngest detainee at Guantanamo.
Independent Media Smeared, Price Gouging Continues, Medicare Failures

Independent Media Smeared, Price Gouging Continues, Medicare Failures
A farcical hit piece on dissenting voices on Ukraine smears independent media as greedy lapdogs for dictators. A mirror might help.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss mystery of military contractors in Ukraine, why so little data on Ukrainian military losses makes it into the Western press, why Russia isn’t all that upset about possible status changes in Sweden and Finland, and who really supports spheres of influence in the world.
Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, discusses skyrocketing corporate profits and why companies get away with raising prices far beyond what is necessary to offset inflation. He also discusses the Biden administration’s aversion to taking on corporate criminals and what a new study reveals about Medicare Advantage plans.
Political Misfits producer Rae Valencia joins for a conversation about key Senate and gubernatorial races, why Joe Biden’s approval ratings are stuck in the mud, and the political hot potato of student loan payments.
The Misfits also talked about who gets blamed for rising crime and the youngest detainee at Guantanamo.
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
