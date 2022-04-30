International
Elon Musk Shuts Down AOC 'Hitting on Him' as She Apparently Takes Dig at Twitter Purchase
Elon Musk Shuts Down AOC 'Hitting on Him' as She Apparently Takes Dig at Twitter Purchase
After billionaire Elon Musk purchased Twitter, some people welcomed the changes as a new hope for free speech; others, however, suggested that the new
New Twitter owner Elon Musk told Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to "stop hitting on" him after she took issue with how the social media platform is now controlled by "some billionaire with an ego problem"."Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy," Musk responded to AOC's tweet, in which she lamented how "tired" she was to "collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special."Ocasio-Cortez then responded to him with "I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok", but then deleted the tweet, to the disappointment of the users who flocked to the thread to observe the exchange.Shortly after Musk responded, the hashtag #AOCLovesElon slid into the US Twitter trends, with users mercilessly mocking Ocasio-Cortez' "shot" at Elon and rolling out memes about how he won't return her calls.Musk purchased Twitter for some $44 million, later informing the users that he is on a mission to unleash the platform's "tremendous potential" and urging everyone to "make Twitter maximum fun".He also said that "for Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally."
Elon Musk Shuts Down AOC 'Hitting on Him' as She Apparently Takes Dig at Twitter Purchase

