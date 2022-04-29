https://sputniknews.com/20220429/trump-calls-for-release-of-obama-admin-messages-during-their-bid-to-overturn-2016-election-1095150446.html

Trump Calls for Release of Obama Admin Messages 'During Their Bid to Overturn 2016 Election'

The former president recently lost legal challenges to subpoenas for records of communications between members of his administration around January 6 2021. The... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

Former US President Donald Trump has accused the administration of his predecessor, Barack Obama, of attempting to "overturn the 2016 Presidential Election" and called for the release of all text messages sent and received by then-Chief of Staff Denis McDonough. The former president alleged that the leaked messages will uncover "bad things" without delving into details.Trump reiterated his accusations against the Obama administration of spying on his election campaign, transition team and even his own White House administration illegally. He also slammed the Democrats for disrupting the peaceful transfer of power and trying to ignore the "Will of the People" who elected him in 2016.In his claims, Trump referred to an FBI investigation into members of his 2016 election campaign while Obama was still in office. The probe was based on the allegation that his campaign colluded with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the election. It relied heavily on the since-discredited Steele Dossier, which was specifically used to obtain orders for wiretaps on at least one member of Trump's campaign.The dossier itself was ordered and paid for by the company Fusion GPS, linked directly to the Democratic Party and its 2016 candidate — Hillary Clinton.The FBI's handling of the case was itself subject to several investigations, with one still ongoing. Department of Justice inspector general Michael Horowitz concluded at the end of his report that the FBI's probe made major errors, but was overall justified and showed no evidence of "political bias".Another investigation carried out by Special Counsel John Durham is still in progress, but its chief has already hinted that he has evidence indicating Clinton was spying on Trump's campaign.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

