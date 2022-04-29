https://sputniknews.com/20220429/california-could-use-nuclear-power-bailout-funds-to-save-plant-ordered-closed-for-safety-reasons-1095156782.html

California Could Use Nuclear Power Bailout Funds to Save Plant Ordered Closed for Safety Reasons

California Could Use Nuclear Power Bailout Funds to Save Plant Ordered Closed for Safety Reasons

The California government is seeking to use money from a federal infrastructure program to save from closure a nuclear power plant that’s being shuttered after... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T23:12+0000

2022-04-29T23:12+0000

2022-04-29T23:12+0000

california

nuclear power

earthquakes

bailout

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101547/64/1015476454_0:318:3726:2414_1920x0_80_0_0_70721927b7b7c3948d24c2fb1a50adc7.jpg

Speaking to the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the Golden State needed to act quickly if it wanted to get money from a Department of Energy program intended to prop up the budgets of nuclear power plants in danger of closing.However, the plant in question, the Diablo Canyon Power Plant near San Luis Obispo, is scheduled for closure in three years not because it’s going bankrupt, but because owner Pacific Gas & Electric PG&E) has refused to implement necessary upgrades to make it more environmentally friendly and safer in case of earthquakes.A recent poll by the LA Times and the University of California at Berkeley found that only 44% of state voters would support building more nuclear plants in the state and 39% oppose shutting down Diablo Canyon.Diablo Canyon is California’s last nuclear power plant and the single largest producer of electricity in the state, accounting for 6% of its power production last year. Newsom and the Biden administration would like to save plants like Diablo Canyon in order to ease the country’s transition off fossil fuels, which provide 57% of the United States’ net electricity consumption, according to US Energy Information Agency data.Paradoxically, after deciding to ban Russian petroleum imports last month, the Biden White House is now pushing for an expansion of oil production to alleviate rising gasoline prices.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

california, nuclear power, earthquakes, bailout