VIDEO: Panic at Tel Aviv Airport After Artillery Shell Discovered in Passenger Bag
VIDEO: Panic at Tel Aviv Airport After Artillery Shell Discovered in Passenger Bag
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ben Gurion Airport of Tel Aviv has been placed on alert as a couple of tourists tried to take a bomb shell with them, media reported.
According to a correspondent of Channel 11, the tourists found the shell while visiting the Golan Heights and wanted to take it as a souvenir.Users of social networks are publishing videos with people lying on the floor at the airport fearing a possible explosion. Luckily, no explosion took place.One netizen noted that passengers panicked because someone allegedly shouted about a "Palestinian attacker."It was reportedly an American family who decided that an artillery shell would be a nice thing to take back home.
tel aviv
VIDEO: Panic at Tel Aviv Airport After Artillery Shell Discovered in Passenger Bag
22:49 GMT 28.04.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ben Gurion Airport of Tel Aviv has been placed on alert as a couple of tourists tried to take a bomb shell with them, media reported.
According to a correspondent of Channel 11, the tourists found the shell while visiting the Golan Heights and wanted to take it as a souvenir.
Users of social networks are publishing videos with people lying on the floor at the airport fearing a possible explosion. Luckily, no explosion took place.
One netizen noted
that passengers panicked because someone allegedly shouted about a "Palestinian attacker."
It was reportedly an American family who decided that an artillery shell would be a nice thing to take back home.