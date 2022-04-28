https://sputniknews.com/20220428/video-panic-at-tel-aviv-airport-after-artillery-shell-discovered-in-passenger-bag-1095134144.html

VIDEO: Panic at Tel Aviv Airport After Artillery Shell Discovered in Passenger Bag

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ben Gurion Airport of Tel Aviv has been placed on alert as a couple of tourists tried to take a bomb shell with them, media reported. 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

According to a correspondent of Channel 11, the tourists found the shell while visiting the Golan Heights and wanted to take it as a souvenir.Users of social networks are publishing videos with people lying on the floor at the airport fearing a possible explosion. Luckily, no explosion took place.One netizen noted that passengers panicked because someone allegedly shouted about a "Palestinian attacker."It was reportedly an American family who decided that an artillery shell would be a nice thing to take back home.

