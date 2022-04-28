https://sputniknews.com/20220428/us-president-biden-delivers-remarks-on-ukraine-1095125441.html

US President Biden Delivers Remarks on Ukraine

Earlier, the White House stated that the president was ready to send proposals to Congress on Thursday, granting the government the authority to seize Russian... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Ukraine, where the Russian special military operation is proceeding.The operation was launched by Moscow on February 24, after Kiev's attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics caused a wave of mass evacuations from Donbass. Ordering the operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that it is aimed at protecting the people of Donbass from the genocide waged by Kiev during the eight-year-long war. He stressed that Moscow's goals are to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine.

