Prisoner Exchanges, SCOTUS and McGirt, Deaths at Fort Bragg
Prisoner Exchanges, SCOTUS and McGirt, Deaths at Fort Bragg
28.04.2022
Prisoner Exchanges, SCOTUS and McGirt, Deaths at Fort Bragg
Steven Donzinger is finally freed, and users wonder if changes are already afoot at Twitter.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Peter Kuznick, professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University in Washington, to discuss the madness of any US policy to "weaken" Russia, the ongoing battle over how Europe should pay for Russian gas, why Rand Paul is being called a "tool of Russia" and the resumption of prisoner exchanges.Darren Thompson, reporter for Native News Online and Unicorn Riot, discusses the court battle to establish who has what jurisdiction in the huge swath of Oklahoma the McGirt decision found to be Indian Country. He also talks about the possibility for more partnership between state and tribal officials and the model this could present for other tribes, and gets into the historic meeting between Navajo Nation and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission about longstanding pollution from uranium mining.Kevin Kamps, radioactive waste specialist at Beyond Nuclear, discusses the dirty processes that support "clean" nuclear energy, whether we'll see a surge in interest in nuclear energy as climate and political crises coincide, and what might come out of the meeting of the IAEA on the nuclear legal framework of the future.Three guests from Quaker House in North Carolina - educator Curt Torell and longtime resource counselors Lenore Yarger and Stevel Woolford - discuss their experiences as alternative sources of support for members of the armed services and what could be underlying the crises at Fort Hood and Fort Bragg.The Misfits also talked about Russia declining to ship natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria for free, the extraordinary reason for a 2016 EgyptAir crash, and arrests in the case of Australian war crimes in Afghanistan.
Prisoner Exchanges, SCOTUS and McGirt, Deaths at Fort Bragg
Steven Donzinger is finally freed, and users wonder if changes are already afoot at Twitter.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Peter Kuznick, professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University in Washington, to discuss the madness of any US policy to “weaken” Russia, the ongoing battle over how Europe should pay for Russian gas, why Rand Paul is being called a “tool of Russia” and the resumption of prisoner exchanges.
Darren Thompson, reporter for Native News Online and Unicorn Riot, discusses the court battle to establish who has what jurisdiction in the huge swath of Oklahoma the McGirt decision found to be Indian Country. He also talks about the possibility for more partnership between state and tribal officials and the model this could present for other tribes, and gets into the historic meeting between Navajo Nation and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission about longstanding pollution from uranium mining.
Kevin Kamps, radioactive waste specialist at Beyond Nuclear, discusses the dirty processes that support “clean” nuclear energy, whether we’ll see a surge in interest in nuclear energy as climate and political crises coincide, and what might come out of the meeting of the IAEA on the nuclear legal framework of the future.
Three guests from Quaker House in North Carolina - educator Curt Torell and longtime resource counselors Lenore Yarger and Stevel Woolford - discuss their experiences as alternative sources of support for members of the armed services and what could be underlying the crises at Fort Hood and Fort Bragg.
The Misfits also talked about Russia declining to ship natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria for free, the extraordinary reason for a 2016 EgyptAir crash, and arrests in the case of Australian war crimes in Afghanistan.
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.