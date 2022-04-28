https://sputniknews.com/20220428/palestinian-protester-says-hes-willing-to-die-defending-al-aqsa-as-ramadan-nearing-end-1095116162.html

Palestinian Protester Says He's Willing to Die 'Defending Al Aqsa', as Ramadan Nearing End

Palestinian Protester Says He's Willing to Die 'Defending Al Aqsa', as Ramadan Nearing End

International Al Quds Day, an annual rally held around the world in defiance of Israel's control over Jerusalem, is expected to draw thousands of Palestinians... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

Israel's security will be on high alert on Friday. Thousands of Palestinians are expected to flock to Jerusalem, where they will take part in the last Friday prayer before the end of Ramadan, the Muslims' holiest month.Many are also set to participate in International Al Quds Day, an annual rally held in major cities around the world that targets 'Zionism' and Israel's control over Jerusalem, a city disputed by Muslims and Jews.Protecting Islam's Holy SitesMohammed Ahmed, a 22-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem who refused to disclose his real name for fear of being persecuted by the Israeli security forces, says he will be one of those, who will be staging protests on Friday.Since the beginning of Ramadan, mass Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque have led to fierce fighting between Palestinians and the Israeli police.On 15 April, the first night of the Jewish Passover, Israeli forces injured at least 158 Palestinians and arrested 400 others inside the compound. Two weeks later, 31 Palestinians were wounded, including three journalists, who covered the events at the mosque.Israel claims the presence of its security forces on the Temple Mount, the Jewish name for Al Haram A-Sherif, is necessary to prevent the Palestinians from throwing stones onto the Western Wall, one of the holiest places in Judaism, located in the vicinity of the plateau. Anyone caught disrupting public order risks arrest or being shot by the Israeli police.But Ahmed says he is not scared of Israel's "constant threats".Who is to Blame?However, Ahmed's frustration is not vented against Israel only, and part of it is also directed at the leadership of the Palestinian Authority.In recent weeks, Israel has been carrying out multiple arrests in the West Bank, aiming at curbing the threat of terror that has been sweeping the Jewish state and that has already claimed the lives of 17 victims. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed as a result of the Israeli raids in such cities as Jenin, Toul Karem and Hebron. Many others have been wounded.The Palestinian Authority has not only turned a blind eye to those raids, it has actively cooperated with the Israelis. Fearing the militants of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, two radical groups that have been challenging the PA, Ramallah has reportedly given out the names and the whereabouts of their militants, a move looked upon as a betrayal by many Palestinians, who support an armed resistance.The last confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank took place in 2002, when the Jewish state launched its military operation Defensive Shield in response to a wave of terror attacks that had been sweeping the country during the Second Intifada.During the operation, which lasted one month and a half, Israel killed hundreds of Palestinians, many of whom were militants. It also arrested 7,000 others and destroyed the infrastructure of terror cells.

