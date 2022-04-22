https://sputniknews.com/20220422/muslims-gather-outside-al-aqsa-mosque-in-jerusalem-for-ramadan-prayer-after-mass-clashes-1094958700.html
Muslims Gather Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Ramadan Prayer After Mass Clashes
Sputnik comes live from Jerusalem, where Muslims are rallying outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque at Temple Mount for Friday prayer during Ramadan. The gathering comes amid escalating tensions, as protesters have been clashing with police over the past week, in the wake of raids and arrests by the Israeli security forces in the West Bank.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, more than 340 Palestinians were injured last week alone, after Israeli police dispersed crowds of Muslims who were protesting in Jerusalem. The protesters had been accusing Israeli authorities of blocking their access to the holy site.
Sputnik comes live from Jerusalem, where Muslims are rallying outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque at Temple Mount for Friday prayer during Ramadan.
The gathering comes amid escalating tensions, as protesters have been clashing with police over the past week, in the wake of raids and arrests by the Israeli security forces in the West Bank.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!