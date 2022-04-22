https://sputniknews.com/20220422/muslims-gather-outside-al-aqsa-mosque-in-jerusalem-for-ramadan-prayer-after-mass-clashes-1094958700.html

Muslims Gather Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Ramadan Prayer After Mass Clashes

2022-04-22T10:26+0000

Sputnik comes live from Jerusalem, where Muslims are rallying outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque at Temple Mount for Friday prayer during Ramadan. The gathering comes amid escalating tensions, as protesters have been clashing with police over the past week, in the wake of raids and arrests by the Israeli security forces in the West Bank.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

