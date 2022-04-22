International
BREAKING NEWS: Macron Warns Europe May Face Consequences of Russian Gas Embargo Next Winter
https://sputniknews.com/20220422/muslims-gather-outside-al-aqsa-mosque-in-jerusalem-for-ramadan-prayer-after-mass-clashes-1094958700.html
Muslims Gather Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Ramadan Prayer After Mass Clashes
Muslims Gather Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Ramadan Prayer After Mass Clashes
Muslims Gather Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Ramadan Prayer After Mass Clashes
2022-04-22T10:26+0000
2022-04-22T10:26+0000
israel
jerusalem
temple mount
al-aqsa
mosque
palestinians
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104630/78/1046307885_0:117:4001:2367_1920x0_80_0_0_af7363c83eb5830bd187f999776c9196.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Jerusalem, where Muslims are rallying outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque at Temple Mount for Friday prayer during Ramadan. The gathering comes amid escalating tensions, as protesters have been clashing with police over the past week, in the wake of raids and arrests by the Israeli security forces in the West Bank.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
jerusalem
temple mount
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Muslims Gather Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Ramadan Prayer After Mass Clashes
Stream
2022-04-22T10:26+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104630/78/1046307885_344:0:3655:2483_1920x0_80_0_0_491e1f8e915ab95fb2e00006c45da3de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, jerusalem, temple mount, al-aqsa, mosque, palestinians, видео

Muslims Gather Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for Ramadan Prayer After Mass Clashes

10:26 GMT 22.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD GHARABLIA balloon flies near the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third most holy site, in the old city of Jerusalem
A balloon flies near the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third most holy site, in the old city of Jerusalem - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / AHMAD GHARABLI
Subscribe
US
India
Global
According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, more than 340 Palestinians were injured last week alone, after Israeli police dispersed crowds of Muslims who were protesting in Jerusalem. The protesters had been accusing Israeli authorities of blocking their access to the holy site.
Sputnik comes live from Jerusalem, where Muslims are rallying outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque at Temple Mount for Friday prayer during Ramadan.
The gathering comes amid escalating tensions, as protesters have been clashing with police over the past week, in the wake of raids and arrests by the Israeli security forces in the West Bank.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала