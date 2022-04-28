https://sputniknews.com/20220428/first-ever-video-showing-terrorists-behind-911-aired-by-cbs-1095122926.html

First Ever Video Showing Terrorists Behind 9/11 Aired by CBS

New materials regarding the 9/11 terror attack resurfaced following the Biden administration's order to declassify evidence connected to the gruesome events. 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

A never-before-seen video showed the 9/11 hijackers and an alleged Saudi intelligence agent, according to a CBS News exclusive.The channel asserted that the clip had been received just two weeks after the attack, but has never been released. In the video, one can see terrorists who hijacked the planes that would later crash into the World Trade Center towers, along with Saudi national Omar al-Bayoumi, who was suspected of being involved in plotting the 9/11 attack. The men are enjoying what appears to be a dinner party.Retired FBI agent Danny Gonzalez, who was involved in the long-classified investigation dubbed "Operation Encore" centring on the two hijackers, told the network that the Saudi national "helped them with apartments, he helped them with bank accounts". He was also allegedly employed by the government of Saudi Arabia.However, al-Bayoumi was freed after being detained by the British police some two weeks after 9/11. The UK authorities also seized over 14,000 pages of documents, more than 20 hours of video and as many hours of audio interrogations of Bayoumi by British counterterrorism police.CBS has not received any comments from him regarding the matter, but the Saudi Arabian embassy in a statement for the network said that "any allegation that Saudi Arabia is complicit in the September 11 attacks is categorically false".

