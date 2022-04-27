International
BREAKING: Putin Vows Swift Retaliatory Strikes If Anyone Intervenes in Ukraine Posing Strategic Threat
https://sputniknews.com/20220427/ukrainian-soldier-reveals-he-had-to-eat-marmots-to-make-it-out-of-drills-1095101428.html
Ukrainian Soldier Reveals He Had to Eat Marmots to Make it Out of Drills
Ukrainian Soldier Reveals He Had to Eat Marmots to Make it Out of Drills
According to some Ukrainian soldiers, their country's military command constantly displayed reckless behavior and did not care much about the troops. 27.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-27T13:44+0000
2022-04-27T14:02+0000
ukraine
drills
soldier
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095102294_0:77:960:617_1920x0_80_0_0_2a4bb7b1b0f63670c90ac6b54b83f8db.jpg
Ukrainian soldier Bogdan Smaga, who laid down arms, has revealed some unflattering details about his service and the way his command treated him.The soldier revealed that he only went on field exercises once during his years of his service. Even then his commanders abandoned him and other soldiers in the woods without fuel or food, forcing them to eat marmots and rabbits.In order to find their way back to their unit, Smaga said, the soldiers had to use Google maps.Smaga also revealed that after he laid down arms, the Ukrainian command told his mother he was dead."Mom, I'm fine," the private reassured his mother via the journalists.According to Smaga, the reckless attitude of the Ukrainian military command was common. He said that there was a time when some people — apparently foreign military instructors — from Canada or America arrived at his unit, only to discover that the military aid their countries had donated was gone."They [the commanders] plundered half of the unit," Smaga said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220427/us-weapons-sent-to-ukraine-are-destroyed-by-russia-or-end-up-in-black-markets-ex-official-says-1095080632.html
ukraine, drills, soldier

Ukrainian Soldier Reveals He Had to Eat Marmots to Make it Out of Drills

13:44 GMT 27.04.2022 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 27.04.2022)
CC0 / / Marmot
Marmot - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2022
According to some Ukrainian soldiers, their country's military command constantly displayed reckless behavior and did not care much about the troops.
Ukrainian soldier Bogdan Smaga, who laid down arms, has revealed some unflattering details about his service and the way his command treated him.
The soldier revealed that he only went on field exercises once during his years of his service. Even then his commanders abandoned him and other soldiers in the woods without fuel or food, forcing them to eat marmots and rabbits.
In order to find their way back to their unit, Smaga said, the soldiers had to use Google maps.
Smaga also revealed that after he laid down arms, the Ukrainian command told his mother he was dead.
"Mom, I'm fine," the private reassured his mother via the journalists.
Situation in Ukraine
US Weapons Sent to Ukraine Are Destroyed by Russia or End Up in Black Markets, Ex-Official Says
Situation in Ukraine
US Weapons Sent to Ukraine Are Destroyed by Russia or End Up in Black Markets, Ex-Official Says
09:16 GMT
According to Smaga, the reckless attitude of the Ukrainian military command was common. He said that there was a time when some people — apparently foreign military instructors — from Canada or America arrived at his unit, only to discover that the military aid their countries had donated was gone.
"They [the commanders] plundered half of the unit," Smaga said.
