The Leaders of Disinformation Ask for More Censorship

The Leaders of Disinformation Ask for More Censorship

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US vowing to assist Taiwan, and Vice President Harris testing...

The Leaders of Disinformation Ask for More Censorship On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including U.S. vowing to assist Taiwan, and Vice President Harris testing positive for COVID19.

GUESTCharles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | Charity Fraud, The Twitter Purchase, and The Financial MarketTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Kamala Harris, Freedom of Speech in 2022, and COVID-19In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Charles Ortel about disinformation, the European Union, and the Durham investigation fillings. Charles talked about the Durham investigation and how the Russian collusion hoax originated. Charles spoke about the Clinton Foundation and how both political parties have covered up the Clinton's charity crimes.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ted Rall about the left's abandonment of freedom of speech, Elon Musk, and the beginning of woke ideology. Ted discussed Vice President Kamala Harris's positive COVID-19 test and the hype surrounding Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. Ted spoke about fellow cartoonists' censored and the elections in France.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

