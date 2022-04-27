https://sputniknews.com/20220427/russia-opens-first-cross-border-railway-bridge-to-china-1095091121.html

Russia Opens First Cross-Border Railway Bridge to China

NIZHNELENINSKOE, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia's first cross-border bridge over the Amur River to China, connecting Russian village Nizhneleninskoe and Chinese... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

The launching ceremony was attended by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, Yury Trutnev.The first railway transit between China and Russia will serve as a cornerstone for a new export route, an impetus for launching new manufactures and logistic hubs in the Far East, and enhance the transport accessibility for several Russian Far Eastern regions at once, he added.The bridge length exceeds 2.2 kilometers (1.3 miles), 309 meters (1,013 feet) of which runs through the Russian territory. The single-track bridge combines the Russian and Chinese track standards. The project was implemented by the Russian Direct Investment Fund through the Russian-Chinese Fund, which holds a 56.2% share in the project, and the Russian Railways owns a 25% share. The constructions cost 10 billion rubles ($131 million).Initially, the launch of the bridge was scheduled for last August, but due to the delayed renovation of the Leninsk and Leninsk-2 stations, it was repeatedly postponed.

