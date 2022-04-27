International
https://sputniknews.com/20220427/moldovan-president-says-country-in-predicament-since-has-no-alternative-to-russian-gas-1095112341.html
Moldovan President Says Country in Predicament Since Has No Alternative to Russian Gas
Moldovan President Says Country in Predicament Since Has No Alternative to Russian Gas
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Wednesday said that the country does not have an alternative to Russian gas since buying fuel on the... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-27T23:13+0000
2022-04-27T23:13+0000
moldova
maia sandu
gas supplies
gazprom
russia
fuel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/01/1080949304_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_720c4e50b8d1a7c7469201a918c940d7.jpg
In October, Moldova made a deal with Russia’s Gazprom to extend the contract for gas deliveries for five years, with Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022. The audit tender failed, including due to the events in Ukraine, as many companies refused to participate, according to Spinu. He said that this could lead to a cut in gas supplies starting May 1, but the government has already asked Gazprom for a delay.She specified that the republic will have to buy gas on the market if the contract with Gazprom ceases to operate from May 1, but the authorities hope that this will not happen for the reason that this option will be more expensive.On October 29, Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the gas supply contract for five years, starting from November 1. Gazprom agreed to sign the contract on conditions favorable to Moldova, with the prerequisite of a 100% payment for deliveries and no provision for delays.
https://sputniknews.com/20220426/gazprom-to-stop-gas-supplies-to-bulgaria-from-april-27---media-citing-ministry-1095082372.html
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/01/1080949304_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a44b3bd68c5f95ff885a9b287cf9772.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldova, maia sandu, gas supplies, gazprom, russia, fuel

Moldovan President Says Country in Predicament Since Has No Alternative to Russian Gas

23:13 GMT 27.04.2022
© Sputnik / Miroslav Rotar/Sputnik / Go to the photo bankPrime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu answers questions from reporters during the elections at the polling station in Chisinau on October 20, 2019 during the local government elections in Moldova.
Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu answers questions from reporters during the elections at the polling station in Chisinau on October 20, 2019 during the local government elections in Moldova. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2022
© Sputnik / Miroslav Rotar/Sputnik
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Wednesday said that the country does not have an alternative to Russian gas since buying fuel on the market will cost much more.
In October, Moldova made a deal with Russia’s Gazprom to extend the contract for gas deliveries for five years, with Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022. The audit tender failed, including due to the events in Ukraine, as many companies refused to participate, according to Spinu. He said that this could lead to a cut in gas supplies starting May 1, but the government has already asked Gazprom for a delay.
"We cannot refuse gas in conditions where there is no alternative. Besides, electricity also depends on gas, there is no alternative here either, as in fact we are not connected to Romania. We are in a very difficult situation," Sandu said on air of Jurnal TV broadcaster.
She specified that the republic will have to buy gas on the market if the contract with Gazprom ceases to operate from May 1, but the authorities hope that this will not happen for the reason that this option will be more expensive.
"If we talk about the alternative, then we have technical ways, but we will need to find a supplier who will offer a medium-term contract. Things are more complicated with electricity, the government has launched a tender for its purchase, but the proposals are not satisfactory since they are very expensive," Sandu added.
A worker does the preparation work for welding the first section of the South Stream pipeline in Anapa, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2022
Gazprom to Stop Gas Supplies to Bulgaria From April 27 - Media Citing Ministry
Yesterday, 19:31 GMT
On October 29, Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the gas supply contract for five years, starting from November 1. Gazprom agreed to sign the contract on conditions favorable to Moldova, with the prerequisite of a 100% payment for deliveries and no provision for delays.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала