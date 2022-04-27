https://sputniknews.com/20220427/moldovan-president-says-country-in-predicament-since-has-no-alternative-to-russian-gas-1095112341.html

Moldovan President Says Country in Predicament Since Has No Alternative to Russian Gas

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Wednesday said that the country does not have an alternative to Russian gas since buying fuel on the...

In October, Moldova made a deal with Russia’s Gazprom to extend the contract for gas deliveries for five years, with Moldovagaz undertaking the obligation to carry out a debt audit in 2022. The audit tender failed, including due to the events in Ukraine, as many companies refused to participate, according to Spinu. He said that this could lead to a cut in gas supplies starting May 1, but the government has already asked Gazprom for a delay.She specified that the republic will have to buy gas on the market if the contract with Gazprom ceases to operate from May 1, but the authorities hope that this will not happen for the reason that this option will be more expensive.On October 29, Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the gas supply contract for five years, starting from November 1. Gazprom agreed to sign the contract on conditions favorable to Moldova, with the prerequisite of a 100% payment for deliveries and no provision for delays.

