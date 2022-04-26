https://sputniknews.com/20220426/gazprom-to-stop-gas-supplies-to-bulgaria-from-april-27---media-citing-ministry-1095082372.html

Gazprom to Stop Gas Supplies to Bulgaria From April 27 - Media Citing Ministry

Gazprom to Stop Gas Supplies to Bulgaria From April 27 - Media Citing Ministry

Russia decided to make "unfriendly nations" pay for its gas in rubles after the Western countries and their allies imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow over its...

Gazprom, major Russian gas company, is to suspend supplies to Bulgaria starting from April 27, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Tuesday, citing a statement from the Bulgarian economy ministry.The ministry announced that the country’s state-owned company Bulgargaz and the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) assessed the possibility of implementing the new two-stage payment procedure proposed by the Russian government and said it “does not comply with the contract valid until the end of the year and carries significant risks for the Bulgarian side, including making payments without receiving gas from the Russian side.”It also claimed that "the Bulgarian side has fully met its obligations and has made all payments required under its current contract in a timely manner, strictly and in accordance with its terms."According to the statement, the ministry, BEH, Bulgargaz and Bulgartransgaz, the country’s gas transmission and storage system operator, have taken action on alternative agreements on gas supply. So far, there have been no restrictions on gas consumption announced in Bulgaria.

