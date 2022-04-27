https://sputniknews.com/20220427/mail-on-sunday-editor-refuses-to-meet-with-parliament-speaker-after-explosive-basic-instinct-piece-1095093177.html

Mail on Sunday Editor Refuses to Meet With Parliament Speaker After Explosive 'Basic Instinct' Piece

The Mail on Sunday’s editor David Dillon has refused to meet with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, after the newspaper published a controversial story on opposition MP Angela Rayner.The speaker has called claims made in the Mail's story on Rayner "misogynistic", while Rayner herself slammed the report, accusing BoJo's "cheerleaders" of "spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin".Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also criticised the report, saying that despite his disagreements with Rayner "on almost every political issue", he respected the opposition politician and condemned "the misogyny directed at her anonymously".According to The Telegraph, MPs have been warned against repeating such claims.

