https://sputniknews.com/20220426/uk-speaker-summons-editor-over-demeaning-basic-instinct-claim-targeting-labours-angela-rayner--1095056966.html

UK Speaker Summons Editor Over 'Demeaning' Basic Instinct Claim Targeting Labour’s Angela Rayner

UK Speaker Summons Editor Over 'Demeaning' Basic Instinct Claim Targeting Labour’s Angela Rayner

There had been outrage across Westminster after the Daily Mail ran allegations from an anonymous MP that Angela Rayner, the Labour party’s deputy leader... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T05:26+0000

2022-04-26T05:26+0000

2022-04-26T05:26+0000

uk

angela rayner

uk labour party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080862158_0:0:2047:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_b046716add239d71f4392ebc05e90858.jpg

The Speaker of the UK House of Commons has summoned the editor of the Mail on Sunday over what has been slammed across Westminster as “misogynistic” claims made by an unnamed Tory MP about Angela Rayner.Sir Lindsay Hoyle informed MPs on Monday that he had requested a meeting with David Dillon, as well as the chair of the press gallery in the Commons, "to discuss the issue affecting our parliamentary community" and will also separately meet Rayner, reported The Guardian.The outcry had been triggered by an article in the national newspaper that ran claims that the UK Labour party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, when sparring in the House of Commons with Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), liked to put the Tory Prime Minister “off his stride” by adopting a “Basic Instinct” - style ploy.In the 1992 thriller, the character portrayed by Sharon Stone crosses and uncrosses her legs, “flashing” a policeman during a questioning.Furthermore, a cited anonymous source was reported as saying:The “desperate” and “perverted” attack on her was denounced by Rayner, who said that the prime Minoster’s “cheerleaders” were spreading “smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin.”As Caroline Nokes, the Tory chair of the women and equalities committee, wrote to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, asking him to look into revoking the parliamentary pass of the article’s author, Glen Owen, the Speaker stated in parliament:As the incident prompted many female MPs to speak out about their own experiences of sexism in Westminster,the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) revealed it had received more than 5,000 complaints about the Rayner story. There have been calls for the article’s author, Glen Owen, to be stripped of his Commons pass.Boris Johnson had rushed to apologize to Angela Rayner for the demeaning remarks on 24 April, stating in a Twitter post that while he disagreed with the Labour politician “on almost every political issue”, he respected her and deplored “the misogyny directed at her anonymously.”His Twitter post was retweeted by Simon Clarke, Treasury minister, and Nadine Dorries, Culture Secretary, and Sajid Javid, Health Secretary.The Prime Minister subsequently wrote a private letter to Rayner - the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester – to assure her that the “misogynistic” remarks targeting her were “not in his name,” according to the Daily Telegraph.As pressure grows to identify the source behind the offensive remarks, a parliamentary source was cited as saying:Technology minister Chris Philp was cited by Sky News as confirming that Tory whips will be "looking at whether they know" who made the comments. If the person behind the claims against Angela Rayner was unmasked, they would be likely to be "subject to discipline," he added.Boris Johnson, during his visit to Bury, Wales, on Monday, was asked if there was a “misogynist" culture in parliament, as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had earlier stated.

https://sputniknews.com/20220424/angela-rayner-lashes-out-against-bojo--his-cheerleaders-over-basic-instinct-ploy-allegations-1095018305.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220425/bojo-reportedly-tells-labours-angela-rayner-misogynist-basic-instinct-claim-was-not-in-his-name-1095030333.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, angela rayner, uk labour party