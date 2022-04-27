LIVE UPDATES: Gazprom Suspends Gas Supplies to Bulgaria and Poland as They Refuse to Pay in Rubles

Russia launched its special military op in Ukraine back in February, in order to stop the eight-year-long war which had been waged by Kiev in Donbass. Moscow stressed that the goal of the operation is "demilitarisation and denazification".
The situation in Russia on the Ukrainian border remains tense. Overnight, an air defence system was used in the Kursk region, according to governor Roman Starovoyt. This occurred just a few days after two Ukrainian drones were downed in the region.
Meanwhile, Russian military and Donbass militia troops continue to drive Ukrainian forces out of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, which were recognised as independent states by Moscow in late February. They recently retook the Donetsk port city of Mariupol, blockading the remaining Ukrainian paramilitaries within the Azovstal steel plant.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
MoD: Russian Troops Capture Thousands of Weapons Stored in LPR After Ukrainian Forces Retreat
06:11 GMT 27.04.2022
Gazprom Completely Suspends Gas Supplies to Bulgaria and Poland After They Refuse to Pay in Rubles
"Gazprom has completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgargaz (Bulgaria) and PGNiG (Poland) for failing to pay in rubles… in accordance with the procedure established by the decree [issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin]", the company said.
The energy giant added that it will reduce transit to third countries if Bulgaria and Poland begin to withdraw gas from the transit flow without authorization.
05:34 GMT 27.04.2022
Uruguay Does Not Support Economic Sanctions Against Russia, Ambassador Says
UK Defence Ministry Says Brimstone Missiles Could Be Supplied to Ukraine in a Few Weeks
UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said in parliament his country will be able to supply Brimstone missiles to Ukraine "in the next few weeks".
The missiles are intended for use against land and sea targets that are moving fast. They are usually fired from aircraft.
05:15 GMT 27.04.2022
Russian Air Defence Downs UAV Near Voronezh
"This morning, in the sky near Voronezh, the air defence system detected and successfully destroyed a small reconnaissance UAV. I keep the situation under personal control. Nothing threatens the life and health of the residents of the region," governor Alexander Gusev wrote in his Telegram channel.
04:51 GMT 27.04.2022
Russian Air Defence System Used in Kursk Region Overnight
"This night, at 2:45 a.m., many residents of Kursk heard popping sounds. The details of the incident are being investigated. According to preliminary data, the air defence system worked. There were no casualties or destruction. I will give details a little later", Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit wrote on Telegram.