LIVE UPDATES: Gazprom Suspends Gas Supplies to Bulgaria and Poland as They Refuse to Pay in Rubles

Gazprom Completely Suspends Gas Supplies to Bulgaria and Poland After They Refuse to Pay in Rubles

"Gazprom has completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgargaz (Bulgaria) and PGNiG (Poland) for failing to pay in rubles… in accordance with the procedure established by the decree [issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin]", the company said.

The energy giant added that it will reduce transit to third countries if Bulgaria and Poland begin to withdraw gas from the transit flow without authorization.