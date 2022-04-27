https://sputniknews.com/20220427/hitting-a-new-low-ukrainian-man-posts-video-boasting-of-eating-russian-soldiers-meat-1095108054.html

Hitting a New Low: Ukrainian Man Posts Video Boasting of 'Eating Russian Soldier's Meat'

The identity of the person behind the video is unknown, as the disturbing footage was his only clip on YouTube - still, this fact does not make the video any... 27.04.2022, Sputnik International

An unidentified Ukrainian man shared a video in which he claims to have discovered a human bone with meat in a burnt tank in the Gostomel area - a bone which allegedly belonged to a deceased Russian soldier.In the chilling footage, the "blogger" proceeds to "cook" what he claims is the human meat of the Russian soldier, only to taste it afterward. He then notes it was always his dream to try the meat of a Russian.Aside from YouTube, where the video was quickly deleted by the platform for breaching community guidelines, the man shared the footage on his Instagram page, attaching a threatening caption."Yes, this is not a clickbate," he wrote. "All large Telegram channels were shocked. What did you expect? Do you still think we're happy to see Russian soldiers? The best that awaits them is quick death. The worst - see in the video."WARNING: Graphic content.It is unclear whether the meat he is seen eating is indeed human, or the man brought an animal bone with him to pose it as such. In a bizarre caption behind the video, the "blogger" wrote that it was "all staged, and the video shows only an imitation of what the author is talking about."In the comment section of the now-deleted YouTube video, the users pointed out that the tank where the "blogger" discovered the bone could be a T-64 - a military vehicle used by the Ukrainian forces. Therefore, the users claimed, the man might have eaten his own compatriot.The "blogger," however, remained adamant that it was a Russian soldier, claiming that he saw Russian equipment scattered around the burnt tank and that he filmed in a place where Russian troops were stationed.

