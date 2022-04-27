https://sputniknews.com/20220427/blinken-says-he-counts-on-prompt-confirmation-of-bridget-brink-as-new-envoy-to-ukraine-1095113257.html

Blinken Says He Counts on Prompt Confirmation of Bridget Brink as New Envoy to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday expressed hope that the Senate would not delay the approval of Bridget Brink's nomination...

“We will very much appreciate the Senate's prompt consideration of Bridget Brink to the ambassador to Ukraine. She is extraordinarily qualified for this job. I think she is known to many members of this committee, and hopefully she will be confirmed quickly once she sent formally to the Senate," Blinken said.On Monday, President Joe Biden announced his plans to nominate the current US ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, for the position of ambassador to Ukraine.Having begun her career in Belgrade, Serbia, Brink also served as deputy chief of mission at the embassies in Uzbekistan and Georgia.Brink is reported to speak Russian and has studied Slovak, Serbian, Georgian and French.The position of the US ambassador to Ukraine has been vacant since the previous envoy, Marie Yovanovitch, was removed from her post by former President Donald Trump in May of 2019 for allegedly undermining his effort to push Kiev to investigate Biden and his son Hunter for potentially criminal activities.

