At Least Eleven People, Including Two Kids, Electrocuted in Temple Chariot Procession in India
At Least Eleven People, Including Two Kids, Electrocuted in Temple Chariot Procession in India
Thousands of devotees participate in the annual chariot festival across Tamil Nadu state every year to honour God. The power line of the parade route is generally turned off in order to ensure safety.
At least 11 people, including two children, were electrocuted and 15 others were injured in the wee hours of Wednesday after they came in contact with an overhead high-voltage cable in Thanjavur District in southern India's Tamil Nadu state.Photos reveal the remains of the parade float which was destroyed during the tragedy. Emergency services and district officials rushed to the spot after getting the information about the incident.According to the police, the incident occurred during the annual temple procession, when the parade float became entangled with an electric wire. It reportedly took place at around 3 a.m., hours after the procession started at around midnight.Tamil Nadu State Chief M.K. Stalin, in a statement, said that he was extremely saddened by the "tragic accident" and announced a compensation of INR 500,000 ($6,518) to the victims' families. He will also visit the area this afternoon.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also offered their condolences and announced an ex-gratia relief.
Thousands of devotees participate in the annual chariot festival across Tamil Nadu state every year to honour God. The power line of the parade route is generally turned off in order to ensure safety.
At least 11 people, including two children, were electrocuted and 15 others were injured in the wee hours of Wednesday after they came in contact with an overhead high-voltage
cable in Thanjavur District in southern India's Tamil Nadu state.
Photos reveal the remains of the parade float which was destroyed during the tragedy. Emergency services and district officials rushed to the spot after getting the information about the incident.
According to the police, the incident occurred during the annual temple procession, when the parade float became entangled with an electric wire. It reportedly took place at around 3 a.m., hours after the procession started at around midnight
.
Tamil Nadu State Chief M.K. Stalin, in a statement, said that he was extremely saddened by the “tragic accident” and announced a compensation of INR 500,000 ($6,518) to the victims' families. He will also visit the area
this afternoon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also offered their condolences and announced an ex-gratia relief.