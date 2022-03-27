https://sputniknews.com/20220327/indian-pm-narendra-modi-praises-country-achieving-record-400-billion-in-exports-1094232675.html

Indian PM Narendra Modi Praises Country Achieving Record $400 Billion in Exports

On 23 March, India set a new milestone after achieving the highest-ever goods export of $400 billion nine days ahead of schedule. On average, every hour $46... 27.03.2022, Sputnik International

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation during his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" (From the Heart) and praised the people for contributing to achieving the highest-ever goods exports target of $400 billion."India has achieved the export target of $400 billion. At first instance, this might come across as a matter related to the economy, but it is related to India's capability and potential", PM Narendra Modi said.During his address, PM Modi gave credit to India's farmers, artisans, weavers, engineers, small entrepreneurs, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), and individuals from many different professions who have turned out to be the country's strength, making India reach new overseas markets.The 71-year-old prime minister said that with the rising demand for Indian goods in the world and stronger supply-chain model, new products from all corners of India are reaching foreign shores. From leather products from Hailakandi in the state of Assam, handloom products from Osmanabad in the state of Maharashtra to fruits and vegetables from Bijapur in the state of Karnataka, and black rice from Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh, exports are increasing, Modi said.Even new products shipped to new destinations have given a boost to India's exports. "The best part is that our exports are being supplied to new destinations like Denmark, South Korea, London, Kenya among other nations", Modi highlighted. Citing the leading reason behind the transformation of India's export sector, Modi said, "There was a time when only big companies could sell goods to the government. However, the country is changing now; the old systems are also changing. Now even the smallest of shopkeepers can sell one's goods to the government on the GeM Portal – this is the new India".Modi urged people to "make the local 'global' and augment the prestige of Make in India products". "When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let's make the local 'global' and augment the prestige of our products further", he said.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

