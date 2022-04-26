International
Sophisticated US War Propaganda Revives Russophobia, But Can't Save Biden
Sophisticated US War Propaganda Revives Russophobia, But Can’t Save Biden
More Details on Assange Hearing/US perfects information warfare in Ukraine, Continued colonial rule by US over Puerto Rico hurts elderly, Biden's war revives Russophobia but won't help his poll numbers
Sophisticated US War Propaganda Revives Russophobia, But Can’t Save Biden
More Details on Assange Hearing/US perfects information warfare in Ukraine, Continued colonial rule by US over Puerto Rico hurts elderly, Biden’s war revives Russophobia but won’t help his poll numbers
In this edition of By Any Means Necessary host Jacquie Luqman is joined Joe Lauria, Editor of Consortium News, to discuss details regarding the extradition hearing of Julian Assange, the critical question of when the British High Court knew of Assange’s stroke, whether Assange lawyers will be able to present evidence not allowed in previous hearings relating to unjust US sentencing practices, the reality of the conditions of the facility in Virginia where Assange would be held despite US assurances that he would receive appropriate medical care, and possible options that his lawyers could take should Priti Patel rule to extradite him. Then Joe discussed the history of information warfare, how it evolved from ancient iconography to more sophisticated messaging with the advent of radio and television, and how the US has crafted an intense information warfare campaign including social media in the ways that it lies about the war in Ukraine, and how Russia is not as adept at crafting a Hollywood-worthy narrative.In the second segment, Jacquie is joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker, educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the recent Supreme Court ruling not to extend federal Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits to citizens of Puerto Rico, negatively affecting at least ¼ of the population, how US policies toward the island territory have always been colonial in nature, and the ongoing and growing struggle for independence for Puerto Ricans.Later in the show, Jacquie is joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the apparent sale of Twitter to the richest man in the world Elon Musk, the reality that privatization of media outlets that should be public will not create bastions of free speech, how the war using Ukraine against Russia will not improve terrible ratings for Biden, but it has stoked Russophobia, how social media has been used to create a sophisticated counternarrative about the Ukraine war, how the French election was not a referendum on Macron’s popularity but a win for lesser-evilism, and what the progressive left can learn from grassroots organizing in the South.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sophisticated US War Propaganda Revives Russophobia, But Can’t Save Biden

04:21 GMT 26.04.2022
Sophisticated US War Propaganda Revives Russophobia, But Can’t Save Biden
More Details on Assange Hearing/US perfects information warfare in Ukraine, Continued colonial rule by US over Puerto Rico hurts elderly, Biden’s war revives Russophobia but won’t help his poll numbers
In this edition of By Any Means Necessary host Jacquie Luqman is joined Joe Lauria, Editor of Consortium News, to discuss details regarding the extradition hearing of Julian Assange, the critical question of when the British High Court knew of Assange’s stroke, whether Assange lawyers will be able to present evidence not allowed in previous hearings relating to unjust US sentencing practices, the reality of the conditions of the facility in Virginia where Assange would be held despite US assurances that he would receive appropriate medical care, and possible options that his lawyers could take should Priti Patel rule to extradite him. Then Joe discussed the history of information warfare, how it evolved from ancient iconography to more sophisticated messaging with the advent of radio and television, and how the US has crafted an intense information warfare campaign including social media in the ways that it lies about the war in Ukraine, and how Russia is not as adept at crafting a Hollywood-worthy narrative.

In the second segment, Jacquie is joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker, educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the recent Supreme Court ruling not to extend federal Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits to citizens of Puerto Rico, negatively affecting at least ¼ of the population, how US policies toward the island territory have always been colonial in nature, and the ongoing and growing struggle for independence for Puerto Ricans.

Later in the show, Jacquie is joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the apparent sale of Twitter to the richest man in the world Elon Musk, the reality that privatization of media outlets that should be public will not create bastions of free speech, how the war using Ukraine against Russia will not improve terrible ratings for Biden, but it has stoked Russophobia, how social media has been used to create a sophisticated counternarrative about the Ukraine war, how the French election was not a referendum on Macron’s popularity but a win for lesser-evilism, and what the progressive left can learn from grassroots organizing in the South.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
