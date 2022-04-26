https://sputniknews.com/20220426/bjp-protests-against-west-bengal-state-govt-alleges-corruption-in-teacher-recruitment--video-1095074259.html

BJP Protests Against West Bengal State Gov’t, Alleges Corruption in Teacher Recruitment – Video

BJP Protests Against West Bengal State Gov’t, Alleges Corruption in Teacher Recruitment – Video

The West Bengal state government has been accused of corruption in the recruitment of teachers in schools through the State Level Selection Test. While hearing... 26.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-26T17:38+0000

2022-04-26T17:38+0000

2022-04-26T17:38+0000

india

india

west bengal

politics

politics

politics

politics

domestic politics

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

education

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/04/1083528385_0:17:3069:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_99df74cc995b5318e6fd7095cfd97656.jpg

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday held a massive protest on the streets of Kolkata city in India’s West Bengal against the alleged recruitment scam under the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.The protest was led by BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya and state party chief Sukanta Majumdar.In order to disperse the protesters heading towards Bikash Bhavan in Kolkata, police used water cannons. The BJP also claimed that police resorted to baton charges and that male officers even attacked female workers.BJYM National President Surya condemned the police action and slammed the state government on the microblogging site Twitter.He even accused the police of “acting like goons of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)”.Sharing another video, he said that “every drop of water will haunt state chief Mamata Banerjee for the rest of her tenure”.In another tweet, he said that “this is how democracy is dying in West Bengal”.While talking to the media, Surya said: “We came to Bikash Bhavan peacefully and organised a protest. It is our constitutional right. We were being stripped of our right”."Land of Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore, land that had guided the country in education in the context of freedom movement is now sinking as far as education system is concerned. Yuva Morcha is protesting against the politicisation and corruption in our education system", he added.Chief of the BJP's West Bengal branch Sukanta Majumdar claimed that Mamata Banerjee has killed democracy in the state."We told the police to arrest or detain us but not resort to baton-charge. But they did. Male cops attacked our women workers. As per my information, four workers need hospitalisation, one has already been hospitalised", he added.Allegations of illegal recruitment for government jobs have been levelled against the state government. Several petitions have been filed in this regard in the Calcutta High Court. Earlier this month, the High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the matter and register a fresh complaint.The court also ordered the CBI to “feel free to investigate and interrogate all persons – however influential they are – involved in the alleged scam”.

india

west bengal

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, west bengal, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics, bharatiya janata party (bjp), education, education, education, protest, protest, protest rally, public protest, political protest