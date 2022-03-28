International
India: TMC, BJP Politicians Injured in Bengal State Assembly Scuffle Over Birbhum Killings
India: TMC, BJP Politicians Injured in Bengal State Assembly Scuffle Over Birbhum Killings
There have been various violent incidents between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal...
Several lawmakers were left injured in India's West Bengal legislative assembly on Monday when a scuffle broke out between members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its archrival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the latter sought a discussion about killings in the Birbhum district.The melee in the state assembly erupted after BJP legislators demanded the resignation of State Chief Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the portfolio of the state's Home Ministry, over the recent violence in the village of Bogtui. The BJP lawmakers went into the well of the state assembly and chanted slogans against the state chief.Speaker of the legislative assembly Biman Banerjee repeatedly asked the lawmakers to take their seats, but they continued chanting slogans. Following the sloganeering, TMC legislators also came into the well and became engaged in an altercation with the opposition.Following the incident, the BJP's members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) walked out, saying that their lawmakers had been manhandled by TMC politicians on the floor of the house.Five BJP legislators -- Suvendu Adhikari, Manoj Tigga, Narahari Mahato, Shankar Ghosh, and Dipak Barman -- were suspended for their alleged involvement in the scuffle inside the assembly.Both parties alleged that their lawmakers were beaten up.Sharing a video appearing to show the scuffle between the lawmakers, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that "BJP MLAs were assaulted by TMC MLAs when they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre".BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh accused the TMC of causing the ruckus.Party’s spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed TMC and termed it as “Talibani Mindset Culture”.TMC also alleged that BJP lawmakers attacked security personnel of the assembly. TMC legislator Asit Majumdar was left with a broken nose after getting involved in the clash, and was taken to a local hospital.Majumdar alleged that the leader of the opposition, BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari, punched him.What is the Birbhum Incident?Eight people in the village of Bogtui were killed after their houses were set on fire on 22 March.The incident is alleged to be retaliation after a local TMC politician, Bhadu Sheikh, was killed in a bomb attack. Following an intervention by the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the killings.TMC has accused the BJP of trying to influence the probe by the CBI.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Several lawmakers were left injured in India's West Bengal legislative assembly on Monday when a scuffle broke out between members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its archrival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the latter sought a discussion about killings in the Birbhum district.
Several lawmakers were left injured in India's West Bengal legislative assembly on Monday when a scuffle broke out between members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its archrival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the latter sought a discussion about killings in the Birbhum district. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2022
There have been various violent incidents between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal since the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool swept state polls in 2021. This is TMC's third consecutive term as the ruling party in the state.
Several lawmakers were left injured in India's West Bengal legislative assembly on Monday when a scuffle broke out between members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its archrival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the latter sought a discussion about killings in the Birbhum district.
The melee in the state assembly erupted after BJP legislators demanded the resignation of State Chief Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the portfolio of the state's Home Ministry, over the recent violence in the village of Bogtui.
The BJP lawmakers went into the well of the state assembly and chanted slogans against the state chief.
Speaker of the legislative assembly Biman Banerjee repeatedly asked the lawmakers to take their seats, but they continued chanting slogans. Following the sloganeering, TMC legislators also came into the well and became engaged in an altercation with the opposition.
Following the incident, the BJP's members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) walked out, saying that their lawmakers had been manhandled by TMC politicians on the floor of the house.
Five BJP legislators -- Suvendu Adhikari, Manoj Tigga, Narahari Mahato, Shankar Ghosh, and Dipak Barman -- were suspended for their alleged involvement in the scuffle inside the assembly.
Both parties alleged that their lawmakers were beaten up.
Sharing a video appearing to show the scuffle between the lawmakers, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that "BJP MLAs were assaulted by TMC MLAs when they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre".
BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh accused the TMC of causing the ruckus.
Party’s spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed TMC and termed it as “Talibani Mindset Culture”.
TMC also alleged that BJP lawmakers attacked security personnel of the assembly.
TMC legislator Asit Majumdar was left with a broken nose after getting involved in the clash, and was taken to a local hospital.
Majumdar alleged that the leader of the opposition, BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari, punched him.
What is the Birbhum Incident?

Eight people in the village of Bogtui were killed after their houses were set on fire on 22 March.
The incident is alleged to be retaliation after a local TMC politician, Bhadu Sheikh, was killed in a bomb attack. Following an intervention by the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the killings.
TMC has accused the BJP of trying to influence the probe by the CBI.
