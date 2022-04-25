https://sputniknews.com/20220425/warren-is-backing-biden-in-2024-1095022230.html

Warren is Backing Biden in 2024

Warren is Backing Biden in 2024

President Biden's approval ratings have struck a near-record low, with only 41.3% of American adults in favor of their president's work during his time in...

On Friday, the analytics firm Gallup released a survey that found that only 41.3% of Americans approved of Biden’s work as president. With the exception of former President Trump, whose favorability fell to 39.1% during his first and only term in office, Biden’s approval ratings are lower than almost all of his predecessors from the 1950s until now.On Sunday, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced she would be supporting President Joe Biden in his run for reelection in 2024, which he said he intends to do.NBC’s Kristen Welker then asked Warren if she would be running for president, but prefaced the question by announcing that in a leaked document, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had not ruled out running for president in 2024.“I’m not running for president in 2024,” she urged. “I’m running for Senate.” If Warren wins in 2024, it will be her third Senate term.Warren, who is a former professor at Harvard Law School and helped to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, ran for president in 2020, but suspended her campaign following disappointing voter results. After ending her bid for the presidency, she endorsed Joe Biden, who had defeated her in her home state of Massachusetts.Biden may choose not to run for president if he is in ill health. At that point, Sanders may run, a rumor which is based on a memo that his 2020 campaign manager Faiz Shakir sent to campaigns he has endorsed.It’s unclear whether Trump will run for president in 2024. He made history by becoming the first president ever to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. Since being voted out of the White House, he has been consistently fundraising a treasury of $120 million to back Republicans who supported his Big Lie. Trump continues to claim the election was rigged.Biden said that he would be “very fortunate” to run against former President Trump in 2024.Joe Biden is 79 years old, Donald Trump is 75 years old, and Bernie Sanders is 80 years old.

