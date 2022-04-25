US Does Not Intend to Return Confiscated Russian Diplomatic Property, Ambassador Antonov Says

International
BREAKING: Russia Knows Names of CIA Curators Advising Ukrainian Neo-Nazis to Carry Out Crimes, Putin Says
russia, us, anatoly antonov, diplomats

10:55 GMT 25.04.2022 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 25.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / MLADEN ANTONOVThis photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US does not intend to return confiscated Russian diplomatic property, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.
He added that blocking of Russian assets by the US is pretty much a "theft".
"You didn't mention the huge funds that are frozen in American banks. I'll be honest - I think that they were simply stolen from us," Antonov said.
According to the ambassador, the departure of Russian diplomats from the US in late June will seriously undermine the work of the Russian diplomatic mission.
"It will be a huge blow for us. 28 people are diplomats and administrative staff. It's hard to imagine what will happen after 30 June [when they will leave the US]," the ambassador told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that the US does not consider Moscow’s proposals related to work of diplomatic missions.
Moscow repeatedly stressed that the US has been violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations and some other aspects of international law by refusing to return the Russian diplomatic property.
A row between Moscow and Washington over Russia's diplomatic property flared up at the end of 2016, when the then US president Obama closed two Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland and expelled over 30 of Russian diplomats over Russia's alleged efforts to meddle in US presidential election. In August of 2017, under the Trump administration, the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco was closed, as well as the trade missions in New York City and Washington in response to Moscow's decision to cut the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia. The following year, the US ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle over allegations that Moscow was involved in the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Great Britain.
