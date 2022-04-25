https://sputniknews.com/20220425/russian-consulate-general-in-houston-gets-threats-law-enforcement-reacts-quickly-consul-says-1095048775.html

Russian Consulate General in Houston Gets Threats, Law Enforcement Reacts Quickly, Consul Says

"Several mass anti-Russian actions took place here. Demonstrations continue, they did not stop. There are threats that we report to local law enforcement. But, let's say, we haven't recorded such actions aimed at the physical safety of employees yet," Zakharov said.Zakharov underscored that the American authorities respond to reports in connection with threats quickly."They Promptly look into and contact," he added. "During the mass action, which was here on February 26, increased police squads were present."Zakharov also shared that the problem with the mission staffing remains."Several people are waiting for visas that cannot come here. We have had to increase our service hours," he said. "We have a very large consular district now - 13 states. This is not only these 13 states, because those who find it more convenient to contact us, they do. Let's say it's closer to fly from California than, say, to Washington. Therefore, we are looking at what we can do as much as possible in this area."Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that the Russian Embassy in Washington is facing a blockade from US government organizations, including Bank of America’s closure of the accounts of two consulates general in Houston and New York. Antonov also said that they received threats by phone and mail.

