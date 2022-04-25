https://sputniknews.com/20220425/mans-skin-turns-grey-after-he-gives-up-mcdonalds-burgers-and-starts-dieting---media-1095047914.html

Man's Skin Turns 'Grey' After He Gives Up McDonald's Burgers and Starts Dieting - Media

After he realised the nature of the processes that were occurring in his body, Cole adjusted his diet accordingly and eventually “returned to optimal health”. 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

A 58-year-old resident of New Jersey named Gregory Cole ended up getting sick and witnessing his skin changing colour after he traded fast food for diet and exercising, apparently because of how his body processes sugar.According to The Mirror, Cole, who admitted that he loved McDonald’s burgers and used to indulge in that type of fast food before, decided to change his lifestyle after he suffered a herniated disk and was told by doctors that he would have to lose weight.However, when he started dieting and exercising, he began feeling fatigued, leading him to suspect that perhaps he was "working out too much and was burning the candle at both ends".After a neighbour of his told him of "about the progress she made with her nutritionist", Cole decided to turn to the latter for help, and it was then that he learned that he had a so-called auto-brewery syndrome, when a person’s body converts sugar into alcohol.Upon learning of his predicament, Cole decided to remove all sugar from his diet, opting to eat only "green vegetables, fish, lamb and nuts".Cole, who weighed around 120 kilograms at his heaviest point, then set his sights on working out and losing weight to maintain his health, and, having developed an interest in bodybuilding, won his first competition in October 2018, the media outlet notes.

