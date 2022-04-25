https://sputniknews.com/20220425/macron-would-like-to-appoint-woman-as-prime-minister-french-secretary-of-state-says-1095042193.html

Macron Would Like to Appoint Woman as Prime Minister, French Secretary of State Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron, newly reelected for a second term, would like to appoint a female prime minister, French Secretary of State

The incumbent prime minister of France, Jean Castex, assumed office in 2020 after the resignation of his predecessor Edouard Philippe and his cabinet ahead of a government reshuffle.Among the candidates considered for the post is Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne, according to the report.The French presidential runoff was held this past Sunday. The interior ministry has confirmed Macron as the victor with 58.54% of the vote, against 41.46% of his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen.

