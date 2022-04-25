International
Macron Would Like to Appoint Woman as Prime Minister, French Secretary of State Says
Macron Would Like to Appoint Woman as Prime Minister, French Secretary of State Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron, newly reelected for a second term, would like to appoint a female prime minister, French Secretary of...
The incumbent prime minister of France, Jean Castex, assumed office in 2020 after the resignation of his predecessor Edouard Philippe and his cabinet ahead of a government reshuffle.Among the candidates considered for the post is Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne, according to the report.The French presidential runoff was held this past Sunday. The interior ministry has confirmed Macron as the victor with 58.54% of the vote, against 41.46% of his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen.
france, prime minister, election

Macron Would Like to Appoint Woman as Prime Minister, French Secretary of State Says

14:09 GMT 25.04.2022 (Updated: 14:11 GMT 25.04.2022)
© AP Photo / David NiviereElisabeth Borne, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition listens to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presenting his plan to exit from the lockdown at the National Assembly in Paris, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Elisabeth Borne, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition listens to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presenting his plan to exit from the lockdown at the National Assembly in Paris, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2022
© AP Photo / David Niviere
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron, newly reelected for a second term, would like to appoint a female prime minister, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Monday.
The incumbent prime minister of France, Jean Castex, assumed office in 2020 after the resignation of his predecessor Edouard Philippe and his cabinet ahead of a government reshuffle.
"Emmanuel Macron would certainly like to appoint a woman to the Matignon [residence of the French prime minister]. But we should not reduce the whole political situation to the prime minister candidacy," Beaune told French broadcaster BFMTV.
Among the candidates considered for the post is Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne, according to the report.
The French presidential runoff was held this past Sunday. The interior ministry has confirmed Macron as the victor with 58.54% of the vote, against 41.46% of his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen.
