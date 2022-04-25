https://sputniknews.com/20220425/putin-congratulates-macron-on-re-election-as-president-of-france-1095029422.html
Putin Congratulates Macron on Re-Election as President of France
Putin Congratulates Macron on Re-Election as President of France
The French presidential election runoff was held on 24 April. The French Interior Ministry said after processing 100 percent of the ballots that Incumbent... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-25T07:35+0000
2022-04-25T07:35+0000
2022-04-25T07:55+0000
france
russia
vladimir putin
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of France, the Kremlin press service said. Earlier in the day, Macron won in the second round of the presidential election with 58.55% of the votes, while his rival, right-wing presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45%. During the first round, held on 10 April, Macron won 27.84 percent, and Le Pen secured 23.15 percent of the votes.The chairman of the French Constitutional Council is expected to formally announce the new president on 27 April.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, russia, vladimir putin, emmanuel macron
Putin Congratulates Macron on Re-Election as President of France
07:35 GMT 25.04.2022 (Updated: 07:55 GMT 25.04.2022)
Being updated
The French presidential election runoff was held on 24 April. The French Interior Ministry said after processing 100 percent of the ballots that Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won with 58.55 percent of the votes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of France, the Kremlin press service said.
“I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and well-being,” the congratulatory telegram reads.
Earlier in the day, Macron won in the second round of the presidential election with 58.55% of the votes, while his rival, right-wing presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen
got 41.45%.
During the first round, held on 10 April, Macron won 27.84 percent, and Le Pen secured 23.15 percent of the votes.
The chairman of the French Constitutional Council is expected to formally announce the new president on 27 April.