Putin Congratulates Macron on Re-Election as President of France

The French presidential election runoff was held on 24 April. The French Interior Ministry said after processing 100 percent of the ballots that Incumbent... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-25T07:35+0000

2022-04-25T07:35+0000

2022-04-25T07:55+0000

france

russia

vladimir putin

emmanuel macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of France, the Kremlin press service said. Earlier in the day, Macron won in the second round of the presidential election with 58.55% of the votes, while his rival, right-wing presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45%. During the first round, held on 10 April, Macron won 27.84 percent, and Le Pen secured 23.15 percent of the votes.The chairman of the French Constitutional Council is expected to formally announce the new president on 27 April.

