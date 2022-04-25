https://sputniknews.com/20220425/china-poses-unprecedented-espionage-cyber-security-threats-to-us-fbi-director-claims--1095024391.html

China Poses ‘Unprecedented’ Espionage, Cyber Security Threats to US, FBI Director Claims

FireEye's Mandiant said in a March report that hacking group APT41 likely conspired with China in the hacking of six US state governments. An analyst with the... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

The proliferation of cybersecurity attacks linked to China was brought up once again on Sunday as Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray asserted that intelligence officials are faced with cybersecurity and espionage threats from China that are “unprecedented in history,” amounting to a new federal probe every 12 hours.The FBI chief’s comments came as part of a “60 Minutes” broadcast on Sunday, April 24. The interview took place at FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 21.As of the April 21 interview, more than 2,000 China counterintelligence probes were active among the 56 FBI field offices.“I can assure that it’s not because our agents don’t have enough else to do,” Wray quipped. “It’s a measure of how significant the threat is.”

