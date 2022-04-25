International
China Poses 'Unprecedented' Espionage, Cyber Security Threats to US, FBI Director Claims
China Poses ‘Unprecedented’ Espionage, Cyber Security Threats to US, FBI Director Claims
FireEye's Mandiant said in a March report that hacking group APT41 likely conspired with China in the hacking of six US state governments. An analyst with the... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International
china
beijing
cyber security
cyber espionage
cyber attack
us
hacking
espionage
fbi
federal bureau of investigation (fbi)
The proliferation of cybersecurity attacks linked to China was brought up once again on Sunday as Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray asserted that intelligence officials are faced with cybersecurity and espionage threats from China that are “unprecedented in history,” amounting to a new federal probe every 12 hours.The FBI chief’s comments came as part of a “60 Minutes” broadcast on Sunday, April 24. The interview took place at FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 21.As of the April 21 interview, more than 2,000 China counterintelligence probes were active among the 56 FBI field offices.“I can assure that it’s not because our agents don’t have enough else to do,” Wray quipped. “It’s a measure of how significant the threat is.”
China Poses ‘Unprecedented’ Espionage, Cyber Security Threats to US, FBI Director Claims

04:18 GMT 25.04.2022
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Wray says the threat to the West from the Chinese government is "more brazen" and damaging than ever before. In a speech on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations.
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Wray says the threat to the West from the Chinese government is more brazen and damaging than ever before. In a speech on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
FireEye's Mandiant said in a March report that hacking group APT41 likely conspired with China in the hacking of six US state governments. An analyst with the private security firm said the China-linked hackers’ persistence to gain entrance to “important” information was “unnerving,” as the actors were found “everywhere.”
The proliferation of cybersecurity attacks linked to China was brought up once again on Sunday as Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray asserted that intelligence officials are faced with cybersecurity and espionage threats from China that are “unprecedented in history,” amounting to a new federal probe every 12 hours.
“The biggest threat we face as a country from a counterintelligence perspective is from the People’s Republic of China, and especially the Chinese Communist Party,” Wray stated, accusing China of targeting American innovation, trade secrets, and intellectual property “on a scale that’s unprecedented in history.”
The FBI chief’s comments came as part of a “60 Minutes” broadcast on Sunday, April 24. The interview took place at FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 21.
US Must Immediately Stop Cyberattacks Against China - Chinese Foreign Ministry
14 March, 11:35 GMT
14 March, 11:35 GMT
“They have stolen more of Americans’ personal and corporate data than every nation combined,” the FBI Director claimed, noting that the scope of the China-linked hacking program targets every sector of the US economy, including agriculture, tech, healthcare, and aviation.
As of the April 21 interview, more than 2,000 China counterintelligence probes were active among the 56 FBI field offices.
“I can assure that it’s not because our agents don’t have enough else to do,” Wray quipped. “It’s a measure of how significant the threat is.”
