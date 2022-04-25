https://sputniknews.com/20220425/biden-nominates-bridget-brink-as-us-ambassador-to-ukraine-1095034624.html

Biden Nominates Bridget Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

Biden Nominates Bridget Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his visit to Kiev on Sunday that Brink "will be a very strong representative for the United States in... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-25T11:13+0000

2022-04-25T11:13+0000

2022-04-25T11:39+0000

us

ukraine

ambassador

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

US President Joe Biden has announced his intention to nominate veteran Bridget Brink to the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, the White House said. "Today, President Biden announced his intention to nominate veteran U.S. diplomat Bridget A. Brink to serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine. Bridget A. Brink, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to the Slovak Republic. Prior to that, she served as Senior Advisor and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, with responsibility for issues related to Eastern Europe and the Caucasus," the statement said.The announcement comes on the heels of the visit paid by the US Secretaries of State and Defence to Kiev on Sunday. The two officials, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss Washington's assistance to Kiev amid ongoing Russian special military operation. During the visit, Blinken mentioned Brink, referring to her as a professional "deeply experienced in the region" who "will be a very strong representative for the United States in Ukraine.” Prior to her nomination, Brink served as the US Ambassador to Slovakia. She also used to work as Senior Advisor and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassies in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and Tbilisi, Georgia, the State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. Brink began her career at the State Department in 1996. She speaks Russian and has studied Serbian, Slovak, Georgian, and French, the White House said in its statement. Officially, the position of the US ambassador to Ukraine has remained vacant for three years.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

us, ukraine, ambassador