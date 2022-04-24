Slovenia's Green Party Freedom Movement Leading in Parliamentary Elections

https://sputniknews.com/20220424/slovenias-green-party-freedom-movement-leading-in-parliamentary-elections-1095019119.html
According to the results of counting of 13.74% of the votes, Freedom Movement secured 30.62% of the votes, the ruling Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) led by Incumbent Prime Minister Janez Janša gained 27.19% of the votes, New Slovenia - Christian Democrats party headed by Defense Minister Matej Tonin got 7.7%, and the Social Democrats led by European Parliament Member Tanja Fajon received 6.77% of the votes.More than 20 political blocs and movements were running for seats in the Slovenian parliament. In April, public opinion polls showed that SDS was supported by more than 25% of voters. To enter the state assembly, political forces must overcome the barrier of 4% of the vote. Eleven deputies were elected from each of the eight electoral units, as well as one representative of the Italian and Hungarian national minorities from members of the communities - a total of 90 parliamentarians. The vote took place at about 3,000 polling stations in the country and in 30 diplomatic missions abroad, as well as by mail. Almost 1.7 million people had the right to vote, of which more than 106,000 were abroad.
According to the results of counting of 13.74% of the votes, Freedom Movement secured 30.62% of the votes, the ruling Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) led by Incumbent Prime Minister Janez Janša gained 27.19% of the votes, New Slovenia - Christian Democrats party headed by Defense Minister Matej Tonin got 7.7%, and the Social Democrats led by European Parliament Member Tanja Fajon received 6.77% of the votes.
More than 20 political blocs and movements were running for seats in the Slovenian parliament. In April, public opinion polls showed that SDS was supported by more than 25% of voters. To enter the state assembly, political forces must overcome the barrier of 4% of the vote.
Eleven deputies were elected from each of the eight electoral units, as well as one representative of the Italian and Hungarian national minorities from members of the communities - a total of 90 parliamentarians.
The vote took place at about 3,000 polling stations in the country and in 30 diplomatic missions abroad, as well as by mail. Almost 1.7 million people had the right to vote, of which more than 106,000 were abroad.